Clean Commodities Corp. Option Partner AREVA Resources Canada to Commence 4,500m Diamond Drill Program at Preston Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2018 /CNW/ - Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CLE)(FRANKFURT: A2ALYM)("Clean Commodities" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation's option partner AREVA Resources Canada Inc. ("AREVA Resources") will be commencing a planned 4,500 metre diamond drill program at the Preston Uranium Project. The project is located in the western Athabasca Basin near NexGen Energy Ltd.'s high-grade Arrow deposit hosted on its Rook-1 property and Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R deposit located within their PLS Project area.

Preston Uranium Project Map:

https://www.cleancommodities.com/preston-uranium-project

Clean Commodities and Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ("Skyharbour") entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with AREVA Resources whereby AREVA Resources has an option to acquire up to a 70% working interest in the Preston Uranium Project (see news release, 'Clean Commodities Corp. Executes Option Agreement with AREVA Resources Canada to Option up to 70% of a Portion of the Preston Uranium Project for $8 Million in Project Consideration' dated March 9, 2017). Under the Agreement, AREVA Resources will contribute cash and exploration program considerations totaling up to CAD $8,000,000 in exchange for up to 70% of the project area (see same news release dated March 9, 2017).

Highlights of AREVA Resources' Exploration Programs at Preston Uranium Project:

AREVA Resources planning to carry out CDN $2,000,000 in exploration and diamond drilling programs over the next year.

Recently completed geophysical programs included Moving Loop Transient Electromagnetic (ML-TEM) surveys on two grids located on the western part of the project, east of Highway 955.

A diamond drilling program consisting of 15 to 20 drill holes for a total of approximately 4,500 metres to commence shortly.

AREVA Resources may earn up to a 70% interest in the 49,635-hectare Preston project through $8,000,000 of total project consideration over six (6) years, including up to $7,300,000 of exploration work programs and $700,000 of cash payments.

If carried to completion, a tripartite joint venture would be formed being 70% as to AREVA Resources and 30% as equally divided between Clean Commodities and Skyharbour.

Preston Uranium Project Winter 2018 Diamond Drilling Program:

AREVA Resources will be commencing a diamond drilling program shortly consisting of 15 to 20 drill holes at the Preston Uranium Project for a total of approximately 4,500 metres which is scheduled to take approximately two and half months to complete. Drilling will focus on areas of interest defined by ground EM surveys within the western part of the project, east of Highway 955 and the 'FS area' of the project.

The estimated cost of the 2018 exploration program is CDN$2,000,000.

The Corporation will provide updates on the progress of this drill program as they become available.

Recent Preston Uranium Project Geophysical Programs:

In the spring of 2017, a Quaternary evaluation of the Preston Uranium Project was performed by AREVA Resources followed by a two week summer field program which included the review of historical drill holes, outcrop visits, sampling and general prospecting and surveying. AREVA then completed ground EM surveys within the Dixon Lake target area and a more exhaustive review of the project historical information.

In the fall of 2017, Moving Loop Transient Electromagnetic (ML-TEM) surveys were completed on two grids located east of Highway 955. The Johnson Lake Corridor (JLC) hosts two main north-northeast and northeast trending VTEM conductive trends. Numerous areas of interest have been identified along the VTEM conductive zones and of particular interest at this time is the area northeast of Canoe Lake which hosts radon-in-water anomalies

The Dixon Lake Corridor (DLC) comprises two VTEM conductive trends dominantly oriented northeast-southwest. The FS target area located on the northeast edge of these VTEM trends is considered an area of interest and ground geophysical surveys, including the Max-Min method, were performed to define drill targets. The Max-Min survey identified three discrete conductors within a wide, approximately 800m, VTEM conductive area. Three historical holes drilled within the FS area tested one of the conductors and two holes, PN15004 and PN15005, encountered locally sheared graphitic and pyritic semi-pelite, whereas hole PN14009 was lost at 150m within a clay gouge. The intersected graphite confirmed the east-west trending conductor.

Line-cutting work in preparation for two ML-TEM surveys is currently underway with one survey to be carried out on the JL grid and a second one on the FS grid. The JL grid comprises seven profiles for survey coverage of 28.5 line-kilometers while the FS grid consists of three profiles for survey coverage of 3.6 km. AREVA Resources' ML-TEM survey on the FS area will investigate the extent of the conductor located near anomalous radioactivity found on a large granitic gneiss outcrop. Moderate to strong silicification and north-south trending narrow dark shear bands were noted on the outcrop.

Overview of Preston Lake Uranium Project:

The significant potential of the Western Athabasca Basin has been highlighted by recent discoveries in the area by NexGen Energy Ltd. (Arrow), Fission Uranium Corp. (Triple R) and a joint-venture consisting of Cameco Corp., AREVA Resources Canada Inc. and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (Spitfire). More than $4.7-million in expenditures on the entire Preston Uranium Project have been incurred to-date. This exploration has consisted of ground gravity, airborne and ground electromagnetics, radon, soil, silt, biogeochemistry, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys, as well as two exploratory drill programs. Several high-priority drill target areas associated with multiple prospective exploration corridors have been successfully delineated through this methodical, multi-phased exploration initiative, which has culminated in an extensive, proprietary geological database for the project area.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Richard Kusmirski, P.Geo., M.Sc., Skyharbour's Head Technical Advisor, as well as a Qualified Person.

About AREVA Resources Canada Inc.:

Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, AREVA Resources Canada is a leading producer of uranium, accounting for the processing of 17.3 million pounds or nearly half of the uranium concentrate produced in Canada in 2016. AREVA Resources Canada Inc. has been exploring for uranium, developing uranium mines and producing uranium concentrate in Canada for more than 50 years. AREVA Resources is the operator of the McClean Lake uranium mill and a major partner in the Cigar Lake, McArthur River and Key Lake operations. The company employs over 480 people in Saskatchewan, including about 130 in Saskatoon. AREVA Resources Canada Inc. is a subsidiary of the multinational New AREVA, which offers products, technologies and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities encompass mining, uranium chemistry, enrichment, used fuel recycling, logistics, dismantling and engineering. New AREVA and its 20,000 employees bring their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers worldwide.

About Clean Commodities Corp.

Clean Commodities Corp. (TSXV:CLE) is an exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of clean commodity assets including lithium and uranium projects. For more information, please visit www.cleancommodities.com.

