Captor Increases Size of Offering and Retains Canacord Genuity as Financial Advisor

Company also announces investments into Millennial Esports and MedMen

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan 22, 2018) - Captor Capital Corp. ("Captor" or the "Company") (CSE:CPTR)(CSE:CPTR.CN)(CNSX:CPTR)(FRANKFURT:NMV)(OTC PINK:NWURF) announced today that it will be increasing the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering from up to $20 million to up to $50 million. The Company is increasing the size of the offering in order to fund additional investments. The Company has also engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. as financial advisor in connection with the private placement.

Captor also announced today that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with MM Enterprises USA, LLC ("MedMen") to subscribe for Class B Membership Interests of MedMen, representing 3% of the issued and outstanding membership interests of MedMen on a fully diluted basis for an aggregate subscription price of USD$30 million.

"Captor's investment into MedMen underscores our dominant position in the U.S. market," said MedMen co-founder and CEO Adam Bierman. "We are uniquely positioned with facilities and licenses in the most significant and strategic markets; California, Nevada and New York. We'll continue to lead the expansion in these key markets that combined account for nearly half of the state sanctioned marijuana commerce in the U.S."

Captor further announces that it has made a $500,000 investment in Millennial Esports Corp.)(TSXV: GAME)("Millennial") by purchasing 714,285 units of securities ("Units") of Millennial at a purchase price of $0.70 per Unit. Each Unit purchased by Captor is comprised of one (1) common share of Millennial and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant of Millennial (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle Captor to acquire one (1) common share of Millennial for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance of the Warrant, at an exercise price of $1.20 per share.

"Millennial Esports is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growth in Esports with popular, revenue generating assets such as Eden Games, Stream Hatchet, and O'Gaming," said John Zorbas, President Captor Capital. "Equally importantly, these assets present the company with an immediate potential market of 30 million people for their token initiative."

Millennial provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology, content production, and broadcasting, with a focus on leveraging synergies between traditional sport and Esports. In November, Millennial announced the formation of a new division focused on the creation and implementation of blockchain based 'in game and cross platform' game and digital content tokens.

Subject to execution of definitive agreements, Captor anticipates making a further $1 million investment into the token offering. The final terms of the token offering have not yet been finalized and remain subject to agreement between the parties. There can be no guarantee that the final terms of the token offering will be acceptable to Captor, or that Captor will proceed with the token investment.

"As we enter 2018, we are focused on simultaneously capitalizing on the growth of the Esports and blockchain sectors," said Alex Igelman, CEO, Millennial Esports. "Captor Capital's potential investment and commitment of $1.5 million follows similar commitments totaling $7 million from Global Blockchain Ltd., demonstrating the great potential of Millennial Esports' blockchain initiative."

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian investment firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company follows a strategy of acquiring profitable, established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has investments in a number of companies and industries, including Millennial Esports in the technology sector and I-5 Holdings in the cannabis sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information, and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.