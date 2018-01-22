A.I.S. Resources Engages Skanderbeg Capital Advisors for Investor Relations Services

Vancouver, Jan. 22, 2018 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX-V - AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces it has engaged Skanderbeg Capital Advisors Inc. for investor relations services.

Skanderbeg Capital Advisors is a boutique merchant bank and capital advisor firm with expertise in capital raising, marketing, awareness and investor relations. Skanderbeg will assist AIS with communications, public relations strategies and building relationships within the financial community.

The Company will pay Skanderbeg Capital Advisors a fee of $5,000 per month and has issued 100,000 stock options to acquire up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.91 per share. The options are exercisable for a period of five years, and in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies, 25% of the options will vest each quarter from the date of the grant. The agreement has an initial term of 12 months and is also subject to regulatory approval.

Marc Enright-Morin said, "Our team at AIS are pleased to be working with Skanderbeg Capital Advisors, having such a professional investor relations service allows AIS management to focus on developing our Argentine projects. Skanderbeg Capitol Advisors are well-known for creating successful market strategies, and they have been lead or part of syndicates that have raised in excess of $100 million in the last 12 months for various junior companies."

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S Resources Limited a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific network, they identify and develop early stage projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's most recent activities have been the exploration of lithium properties in Northern Argentina.

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The intended use of the proceeds of the Private Placement by the Corporation might change if the board of directors of the Corporation determines that it would be in the best interests of the Corporation to deploy the proceeds for some other purpose. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

