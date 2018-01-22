Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Canamex Gold Announces Options Grants

22.01.2018  |  The Newswire

(TheNewswire)



Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / January 22, 2018 - Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CSQ) (OTCBB: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 150,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a period of five years to a director in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CSQ) (OTCBB: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which significantly advances the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. Canamex has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Crypto-Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to 6 (Six) Ethereum Crypto-Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver, if any of them have been successfully completed by 31st December 2018. Further information is available at http://canamexgold.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent
CEO and Director

david.vincent@canamexgold.com

Mike Stark
Chairman of the Board
Contact: (604) 833-4278
mike.stark@canamexgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and various risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


