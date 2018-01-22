Canamex Gold Announces Options Grants

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / January 22, 2018 - Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CSQ) (OTCBB: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 150,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a period of five years to a director in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CSQ) (OTCBB: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which significantly advances the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. Canamex has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Crypto-Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to 6 (Six) Ethereum Crypto-Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver, if any of them have been successfully completed by 31st December 2018. Further information is available at http://canamexgold.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent

CEO and Director

david.vincent@canamexgold.com

Mike Stark

Chairman of the Board

Contact: (604) 833-4278

mike.stark@canamexgold.com

