Atico Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSXV:ATY) (OTC:ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2017 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 5.33 million pounds of copper with 2,972 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2017") and 20.63 million pounds of copper with 10,923 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year 2017.

"Atico has successfully concluded its fourth full year of operating the El Roble mine, exceeding 2017 guidance while achieving the highest annual production results to date," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the upcoming year, we will focus on increasing mineral resources through aggressive exploration at the El Roble mine and the surrounding prospective 6,600 hectare land package, to continue growing production and expanding the operation."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Highlights

Fourth Quarter

Production of 5.33 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 3.5% over Q4 2016.

Production of 2,972 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; an increase of 5% over Q4 2016.

Average processed tonnes per day of 763; a decrease of 3% over Q4 2016.

Copper and gold head grades of 3.98% and 2.25 grams per tonne; an increase of 2% for copper and 3% for gold over Q4 2016.

Copper and gold recovery of 95.0% and 64.2%; no significant change over Q4 2016.

2017 Year-end

Production of 20.63 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 10% over 2016.

Production of 10,923 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 2% over 2016.

Average processed tonnes per day of 790; no significant change over 2016.

Copper and gold head grades of 3.87% and 2.10 grams per tonne; an increase of 4% for copper and a decrease of 3% for gold over 2016.

Copper and gold recovery of 94.3% and 63.2%; no significant change for copper and a decrease of 4% for gold over 2016.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Details

Q1 Total Q2 Total Q3 Total Q4 Total 2017 Total Production (Contained in Concentrates) Copper (000s pounds) 5,046 5,154 5,099 5,326 20,625 Gold (ounces) 2,550 2,570 2,831 2,972 10,923 Mine Tonnes of ore mined 63,468 65,942 74,919 64,705 269,034 Mill Tonnes processed 62,885 62,802 66,443 63,948 256,078 Tonnes processed per day 810 794 794 763 790 Copper grade (%) 3.89 3.94 3.68 3.98 3.87 Gold grade (g/t) 1.92 2.07 2.16 2.25 2.10 Recoveries Copper (%) 93.5 94.4 94.3 95.0 94.3 Gold (%) 65.8 61.8 61.1 64.2 63.2 Concentrates Copper and Gold Concentrates (dmt) 10,566 10,460 10,551 11,224 42,801 Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 4,790 4,897 4,844 5,060 19,591

Note: Metal production figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 800 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble has a measured and indicated resource of 1.87 million tonnes grading 3.46% copper and 2.27 g/t gold, at a cut-off grade of 0.93% copper equivalent. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the resource.

On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company operates the El Roble mine and is pursuing additional acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

