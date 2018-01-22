Golden Predator Mining Corp. Announces Proposed Overnight Marketed Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 22, 2018) -

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GPY) ("Golden Predator Mining Corp." or the "Company") has today entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (the "Underwriter") pursuant to which the Company has launched a proposed overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of units ("Flow-Through Share Units"). Each Flow-Through Share Unit consists of one Class A common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one (non flow-through) Common Share purchase warrant. The Flow-Through Share Units will be issued on a "flow-through" basis for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Closing of the Offering is expected on or about February 13, 2018 and is subject to regulatory approval including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Underwriter will have an option to purchase additional Flow-Through Share Units on the same terms of the Offering for aggregate proceeds representing 15% of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, exercisable within 30 days of the date of closing of the Offering.

The Offering will be conducted in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario by short form prospectus, and in such other provinces and territories of Canada which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters.

In connection with the Offering, PowerOne Capital Markets Limited has been appointed as special advisor to the Company.

The proceeds raised from the sale of Flow-Through Share Units under the Offering will be used by the Company to finance qualified Canadian exploration expenditures as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

ABOUT GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on its district scale, orogenic gold-in-quartz 3 Aces Project in Canada's Yukon. The Company also holds 100% of the advanced Brewery Creek Project in Yukon, Canada. With proven management and an experienced technical team, the Company is well positioned for growth.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.