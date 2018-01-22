Maple Gold Mines, Impressive Gold Resource in Quebec, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2018) - B. Matthew Hornor, President and CEO of Maple Gold Mines speaks on the company's impressive main resource.

Maple Gold Mines is being featured on CBC’s Documentary Channel the week of Jan. 22, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Maple Gold Mines (TSXV: MGM):

Maple Gold Mines is a well-funded exploration company focused on advancing a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The company's 370 km2 Douay Gold Project is located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150 km. Maple Gold is focused on expanding the known resource areas and testing new discovery targets within the Company's 55 km of strike along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone.

www.maplegoldmines.com

