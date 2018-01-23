Otis Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otis Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Otis”) (TSX-V:OOO) reports that it has granted incentive stock options to certain members of the board of directors, management and consultants entitling them to purchase up to 2.5 million common shares at an exercise price of $0.23 per common share, pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and subject to all regulatory approvals. The options are valid for a period of five years and will vest immediately.

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing its flagship property, the Kilgore Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

