Mark Serdan Appointed Chief Financial Officer

ST. JOHN'S, Jan. 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Serdan as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

"Mark brings impressive expertise in resource equity finance and investment banking to Aurion," said Michael Basha, the Chief Executive Officer of Aurion. "We are fortunate to have him join us, and I look forward to working with Mark during this transformational time for Aurion."

Mr. Serdan replaces David Loveys as Chief Financial Officer. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Loveys for his services to the Company over the past years. Mr. Loveys will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

About Mark Serdan:

During a 20-year career spanning both investment management and banking, Mr. Serdan has been the recipient of multiple Lipper awards for investment performance in precious metals, energy and natural resources. Mark is a CPA and a CFA charter holder.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Serdan and in relation to recent other additions to the management team, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the granting of 650,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share expiring on January 22, 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Basha, Chief Executive Officer

For further information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com

