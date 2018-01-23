Bluestone Announces Further High-Grade Sample Results at Cerro Blanco and Provides an Exploration Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV:BSR) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") today announces an update on the exploration and in-fill drilling program currently underway at its Cerro Blanco Gold project in Guatemala. The work is being undertaken in conjunction with the commencement of the Feasibility Study announced on September 18, 2017. Recent results include many high-grade underground channel sample assays, e.g. 270.5 g/t Au and 637 g/t Ag over 2.5 m, that continue to confirm the bonanza-style veins and vein swarms at Cerro Blanco. Three drill rigs are currently operational on surface, and an underground in-fill drill program has now commenced. The underground drill program will utilize the three kilometres of underground development that was completed, as part of a US$230 million investment in the Cerro Blanco Gold project by previous operators.

Underground Sampling

Additional assays were received for 90 underground chip channel samples of known and previously unmapped veins including several remarkably high grades (see Table 1). High-grade mineralisation is associated with banded chalcedony quartz-adularia veins and stockworks with minor pyrite and silver sulphides. Some 51% of samples assayed graded equal or greater than 3 g/t, with an average of 35.5 g/t Au and 90 g/t Ag over widths ranging from 1 to 3 m. Channel samples are cut with a diamond rock saw to ensure they are consistent and representative under industry best practice, with the objective of inclusion into the updated mineral resource estimate planned for mid-2018. The information will also assist in current trial mining of specific headings and mine planning/dilution studies. Vein exposures are limited to the lower half of tunnel walls that are not masked by wire mesh and shotcrete. A map showing the location of samples can be accessed here.

Table 1. Sampling Highlights

Sample ID Gold g/t Silver g/t Sample Width (m) RCB 3023*, 3041 270.54 636.8 2.5 RCB 3039 - 3040 132.5 385.6 1.5 RCB 3042 - 3043 6.62 14.48 1.4 RCB 3044 - 3046 8.3 25.2 3.0 RCB 3100 - 3101 7.8 12.7 1.75 RCB 3034 18.8 31.2 1.0 RCB 3036 53.1 77.3 1.0 RCB 3037 358.4 978.5 1.0 RCB 3038 40.6 84.4 1.0 RCB 3056 - 3057 33.45 80.55 2.0 RCB 3070 20.9 41.3 1.0 RCB 3071 11.6 49.1 1.0 RCB 3085 12.1 64.0 1.0 RCB 3093 11 10.0 1.0 RCB 3096 83.5 159 1.2 RCB 3098 7.9 17.9 1.3 RCB 3099 340.8 1186 1.0

* Sample result previously reported. More than one sample denotes contiguous samples with calculated weighted average grade. Sample widths may not represent true widths

Surface and Underground Drilling

A 6,000 m surface in-fill drill program is currently underway and is designed to test for both extensions of known quartz-adularia veins and new veins / vein swarms in the under-drilled parts of the current resource envelope. Additionally, the Company recently commenced an underground drill program comprising approximately 5,000 m of drilling, which will improve resource definition, prediction and estimation of high-grade veins. Results from the underground drill program will be incorporated into the new resource estimation planned for mid-2018 and help guide mine planning and mine design parameters.

Revised Geological Model

A detailed geological and structural study of the deposit entailing relogging of drill core and structural mapping of the underground workings is near completion. This has resulted in a better understanding of the deposit, the identification of many new veins that are orientated obliquely or perpendicular to the main vein trend and therefore not previously recognized in earlier drill programs. Further work is underway to determine how many of these new veins will be incorporated into a new resource estimate and were not in the Mineral Resource Estimate defined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment available at www.sedar.com.

Sampling Quality Analysis and Quality Control

Assay results listed within this release were conducted by Inspectorate Laboratories, a division of Bureau Veritas, which are ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Logging and sampling are undertaken at site at Cerro Blanco under a QA/QC protocol developed by Bluestone. Samples are transported in security sealed bags to Inspectorate, Guatemala City, Guatemala for sample preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to Inspectorate, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Inspectorate, Reno, NV, USA and assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold and silver. Gold and silver was analysed by a 30-gram fire assay with an AA and or using gravimetric finish for values exceeding 3 g/t Au and 200 g/t Ag. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by Bluestone's QA/QC program, which involves the insertion by Bluestone personnel of blind certified standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream at regular intervals to independently assess analytical precision and accuracy of each batch of samples as they are received from the laboratory.

About Cerro Blanco

Cerro Blanco is a classic "bonanza style" hot springs-related, low sulphidation gold-silver deposit. Mineralization occurs within composite veins of chalcedony, quartz, adularia and calcite which are hosted in altered sequence of volcanoclastic and sedimentary rocks. The current resource has a footprint of 800 m x 400 m between elevations of 300 m and 500 m above sea level. It occurs at the south end of a north-south corridor of hydrothermal alteration, about five kilometers long and one kilometer wide, with has potential for discovery of additional mineralization. This corridor has several other gold targets under investigation now. The current resource comprises both high and low angle veins of colloform chalcedony, adularia, dark grey bands of silver sulphides, and bladed calcite replacement texture. These textures are all classic indicators of boiling fluids that deposited gold and silver.

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The Cerro Blanco Gold project economics, as disclosed in the Company's Cerro Blanco Preliminary Economic Assessment which is available at www.sedar.com, and updated mineral resource estimate for Cerro Blanco indicates a robust project with an expected nine-year mine life producing 952,000 ounces of gold and 3,141,000 ounces of silver. Initial capital expenditures estimated in the PEA to fund construction and commissioning is estimated at US$170.8 million with all-in sustaining cash costs (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) estimated to be US$490 per ounce of gold produced. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

