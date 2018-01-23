Novo Receives Comet Well Programme of Works Approval

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that the Programme of Works (“POW”) submission for exploration activities at Comet Well has been approved by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety of Western Australia. To date, Novo’s exploration activities at the Karratha gold project have been focused on the Purdy’s Reward tenement, part of a 50-50 joint venture with ASX-listed Artemis Resources Ltd.. Following heritage clearance activities and granting of the Comet Well tenements in late 2017 (please refer to the Company’s previous announcement dated December 13, 2017), the POW approval now clears the way for Novo to commence exploration activities in this highly prospective area of tenure. Comet Well represents a significant extension of the targeted gold-bearing conglomerate sequence encompassing an additional 5km strike southwest of Purdy’s Reward.



Trenching, bulk sampling and diamond drilling are scheduled to commence at the end of the month and will complement ongoing work at Purdy's Reward.

Novo CEO and Director, Mr. Rob Humphryson commented, “Exploration to date has centred on Purdy’s Reward, pending tenement permitting, Aboriginal heritage access and government departmental approvals at Comet Well. With access now granted, Novo has the ability to access new, high priority target areas. We look forward to further exploring this unique gold system across a much broader footprint.”

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km. Novo also controls a 100% interest in approximately 2 sq km covering much of the Tuscarora Au-Ag vein district, Nevada. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

