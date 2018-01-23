Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Novo Receives Comet Well Programme of Works Approval

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that the Programme of Works (“POW”) submission for exploration activities at Comet Well has been approved by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety of Western Australia. To date, Novo’s exploration activities at the Karratha gold project have been focused on the Purdy’s Reward tenement, part of a 50-50 joint venture with ASX-listed Artemis Resources Ltd.. Following heritage clearance activities and granting of the Comet Well tenements in late 2017 (please refer to the Company’s previous announcement dated December 13, 2017), the POW approval now clears the way for Novo to commence exploration activities in this highly prospective area of tenure. Comet Well represents a significant extension of the targeted gold-bearing conglomerate sequence encompassing an additional 5km strike southwest of Purdy’s Reward.

Trenching, bulk sampling and diamond drilling are scheduled to commence at the end of the month and will complement ongoing work at Purdy's Reward.

Novo CEO and Director, Mr. Rob Humphryson commented, “Exploration to date has centred on Purdy’s Reward, pending tenement permitting, Aboriginal heritage access and government departmental approvals at Comet Well. With access now granted, Novo has the ability to access new, high priority target areas. We look forward to further exploring this unique gold system across a much broader footprint.”

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km. Novo also controls a 100% interest in approximately 2 sq km covering much of the Tuscarora Au-Ag vein district, Nevada. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”
Quinton Hennigh
President and Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.

PDFs accompanying this announcement are available at:
http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e517f86c-e4bb-4458-b5b2-75cfe7dd9782
http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5954ba8-c941-4743-b6dd-a0f081ba6191


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Novo Resources Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.novoresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap