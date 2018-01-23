Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Great Thunder Announces Drilling Results from Chubb Lithium Project

14:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its drilling program at its 100%-owned Chubb Lithium Project located approximately 32 kilometres north of Val d’Or, Quebec.

Highlights from Hole C-17-01 include 1.33% of lithium oxide (Li2O) over 5.3 metres and 1.15% Li2O over 2.1 metres. Hole C-17-02 yielded 0.9% Li2O over 3.6 metres. Following are the complete results.

Hole No.

UTM East

UTM North

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Li2O

(%)

Be

(ppm)

Cs

(ppm)

Rb

(ppm)

Ta

(ppm)

Weighted

average

Li2O%

C-17-01

280 607

5 354 622

55.00

56.00

1.00

1.46

340

72.5

1180

32

1.33% Li2O / 5.3 m

56.00

57.00

1.00

1.04

183

139

2920

19.55

57.00

58.00

1.00

2.40

220

93.6

1380

32.3

58.00

59.00

1.00

1.35

138.5

150

3870

8.42

59.00

60.30

1.30

0.63

210

179.5

3180

14.3

64.00

65.00

1.00

1.06

190.5

84.5

1275

17.75

1.15% Li2O / 2.1 m

65.00

66.10

1.10

1.23

138.5

107.5

1700

20
                       

C-17-02

280 615

5 354 726

11.60

12.60

1.00

0.02

210

83.8

720

59.9

  

12.60

13.60

1.00

0.02

260

100.5

836

38

  

21.70

22.40

0.70

0.83

131.5

121.5

2030

27.1

  

32.80

33.80

1.00

0.71

145

107.5

1140

27.2

0.9% Li2O / 3.6 m

33.80

34.80

1.00

0.69

153

135.5

2500

33.6

34.80

35.80

1.00

1.55

148.5

84

1810

20.8

35.80

36.40

0.60

0.47

142.5

102

1825

26.5
                       

C-17-03

280 636

5 354 819

90.00

90.70

0.70

0.06

177

265

780

50.2
 

Great Thunder’s President, Kevin Whelan, said, “We are excited by the assay results from our recent drilling program. Not only did we confirm historical data, but we extended the depth of lithium-bearing pegmatites.”

The three holes, totaling 306 metres, were drilled from December 8 to December 13 to verify several induced polarization anomalies previously located on the showings area. The holes were drilled with an azimuth of 60 degrees and a dip at collar of -45 degrees, and were spaced approximately 100 metres apart. All lengths reported are core length and insufficient work has been done to establish the true width of the pegmatites.

A total of 74 samples were collected and sent to the ALS Laboratory in Val d’Or, Quebec. Several blanks were added as a measure of control for contamination, no standards for Li2O were used except those included by the laboratory. Samples were assayed using protocol ME-MS89L, which is a multi-elements package specially developed for lithium in pegmatites analysis using sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-MS methodology. ALS released the analytical results for lithium in ppm lithium; for clarity the Company has reported the results as Li2O, using a conversion factor of 2.153.

About the Chubb Lithium Project

The Chubb Lithium Project is situated within the Preissac-Lacorne plutonic complex of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the complex forming one of the best prospective areas for lithium mineralization. The plutonic complex generated the Quebec Lithium Project – located 60 kilometres north of Val d’Or, Quebec – for which Canada Lithium Corp. reported proven and probable reserves of 17.1 million tonnes grading 0.94% Li2O according to a feasibility study update by Canada Lithium Corp. dated October 12, 2012.

The Chubb Lithium Project lies 32 kilometres north of Val d’Or and consists of 35 contiguous recorded mineral claims with a total area of 1,509 hectares. The property’s geology is dominated by quartz monzodiorite and metasomatized quartz diorite (tonalite). A swarm of spodumene-rich granitic pegmatite dykes intrude fractures and small faults within the plutonic rocks. The pegmatite dykes are 1 to 6 metres thick, oriented 345° – 350° and vary in length from 25 to 250 metres. They are crudely zoned, some having quartz cores and border zones of aplite. The granitic pegmatites are composed of quartz, albite and/or cleavelandite, K-feldspar, muscovite, with 5 to 25% spodumene. There are three important granitic pegmatite dykes containing spodumene mineralization (Dyke #1, #2 and Main Dyke).

Exploration of the Chubb Lithium Project persists since the early 1950s and has consisted mainly of mapping, trenching, geophysical surveys and diamond drilling. The best historical drilling intersections were obtained in 1994 by Abitibi Lithium Corp., producing intervals of 3.72 m @1.78 wt. % Li2O, 2.75 m @1.00 wt. % Li2O and 2.38 m @1.25 wt. % Li2O. In 2010, Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. carried out magnetic and IP geophysical surveys, mapping, channel sampling and grab sampling in the area surrounding the three principal spodumene-bearing dykes. The main dyke – which is 300 m long – was shown to have Li2O concentration of 1.00 wt. % (n=41).

About Great Thunder Gold Corp.

Great Thunder Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Our Company mandate is to acquire high quality exploration assets with a specific focus on gold and lithium. We intend to build NI 43-101 compliant resource determinations for each of our gold and lithium projects in order to demonstrate their long-term economic viability. In the case of our lithium projects, we are determined to define the mineralogical and metallurgical characteristics for efficient recovery of this coveted metal, to further the Company’s plan to become an integral part of the rechargeable battery storage technology supply chain. Great Thunder is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Donald Théberge, P.Eng., MBA, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Kevin C. Whelan”     

Kevin C. Whelan, President

Direct line: (250) 474-6640

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



