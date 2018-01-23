Great Thunder Announces Drilling Results from Chubb Lithium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its drilling program at its 100%-owned Chubb Lithium Project located approximately 32 kilometres north of Val d’Or, Quebec.

Highlights from Hole C-17-01 include 1.33% of lithium oxide (Li 2 O) over 5.3 metres and 1.15% Li 2 O over 2.1 metres. Hole C-17-02 yielded 0.9% Li 2 O over 3.6 metres. Following are the complete results.

Hole No. UTM East UTM North From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O (%) Be (ppm) Cs (ppm) Rb (ppm) Ta (ppm) Weighted average Li 2 O% C-17-01 280 607 5 354 622 55.00 56.00 1.00 1.46 340 72.5 1180 32 1.33% Li 2 O / 5.3 m 56.00 57.00 1.00 1.04 183 139 2920 19.55 57.00 58.00 1.00 2.40 220 93.6 1380 32.3 58.00 59.00 1.00 1.35 138.5 150 3870 8.42 59.00 60.30 1.30 0.63 210 179.5 3180 14.3 64.00 65.00 1.00 1.06 190.5 84.5 1275 17.75 1.15% Li 2 O / 2.1 m 65.00 66.10 1.10 1.23 138.5 107.5 1700 20 C-17-02 280 615 5 354 726 11.60 12.60 1.00 0.02 210 83.8 720 59.9 12.60 13.60 1.00 0.02 260 100.5 836 38 21.70 22.40 0.70 0.83 131.5 121.5 2030 27.1 32.80 33.80 1.00 0.71 145 107.5 1140 27.2 0.9% Li 2 O / 3.6 m 33.80 34.80 1.00 0.69 153 135.5 2500 33.6 34.80 35.80 1.00 1.55 148.5 84 1810 20.8 35.80 36.40 0.60 0.47 142.5 102 1825 26.5 C-17-03 280 636 5 354 819 90.00 90.70 0.70 0.06 177 265 780 50.2

Great Thunder’s President, Kevin Whelan, said, “We are excited by the assay results from our recent drilling program. Not only did we confirm historical data, but we extended the depth of lithium-bearing pegmatites.”

The three holes, totaling 306 metres, were drilled from December 8 to December 13 to verify several induced polarization anomalies previously located on the showings area. The holes were drilled with an azimuth of 60 degrees and a dip at collar of -45 degrees, and were spaced approximately 100 metres apart. All lengths reported are core length and insufficient work has been done to establish the true width of the pegmatites.

A total of 74 samples were collected and sent to the ALS Laboratory in Val d’Or, Quebec. Several blanks were added as a measure of control for contamination, no standards for Li 2 O were used except those included by the laboratory. Samples were assayed using protocol ME-MS89L, which is a multi-elements package specially developed for lithium in pegmatites analysis using sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-MS methodology. ALS released the analytical results for lithium in ppm lithium; for clarity the Company has reported the results as Li 2 O, using a conversion factor of 2.153.

About the Chubb Lithium Project

The Chubb Lithium Project is situated within the Preissac-Lacorne plutonic complex of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the complex forming one of the best prospective areas for lithium mineralization. The plutonic complex generated the Quebec Lithium Project – located 60 kilometres north of Val d’Or, Quebec – for which Canada Lithium Corp. reported proven and probable reserves of 17.1 million tonnes grading 0.94% Li 2 O according to a feasibility study update by Canada Lithium Corp. dated October 12, 2012.

The Chubb Lithium Project lies 32 kilometres north of Val d’Or and consists of 35 contiguous recorded mineral claims with a total area of 1,509 hectares. The property’s geology is dominated by quartz monzodiorite and metasomatized quartz diorite (tonalite). A swarm of spodumene-rich granitic pegmatite dykes intrude fractures and small faults within the plutonic rocks. The pegmatite dykes are 1 to 6 metres thick, oriented 345° – 350° and vary in length from 25 to 250 metres. They are crudely zoned, some having quartz cores and border zones of aplite. The granitic pegmatites are composed of quartz, albite and/or cleavelandite, K-feldspar, muscovite, with 5 to 25% spodumene. There are three important granitic pegmatite dykes containing spodumene mineralization (Dyke #1, #2 and Main Dyke).

Exploration of the Chubb Lithium Project persists since the early 1950s and has consisted mainly of mapping, trenching, geophysical surveys and diamond drilling. The best historical drilling intersections were obtained in 1994 by Abitibi Lithium Corp., producing intervals of 3.72 m @1.78 wt. % Li 2 O, 2.75 m @1.00 wt. % Li 2 O and 2.38 m @1.25 wt. % Li 2 O. In 2010, Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. carried out magnetic and IP geophysical surveys, mapping, channel sampling and grab sampling in the area surrounding the three principal spodumene-bearing dykes. The main dyke – which is 300 m long – was shown to have Li 2 O concentration of 1.00 wt. % (n=41).

About Great Thunder Gold Corp.

Great Thunder Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Our Company mandate is to acquire high quality exploration assets with a specific focus on gold and lithium. We intend to build NI 43-101 compliant resource determinations for each of our gold and lithium projects in order to demonstrate their long-term economic viability. In the case of our lithium projects, we are determined to define the mineralogical and metallurgical characteristics for efficient recovery of this coveted metal, to further the Company’s plan to become an integral part of the rechargeable battery storage technology supply chain. Great Thunder is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Donald Théberge, P.Eng., MBA, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Kevin C. Whelan”

Kevin C. Whelan, President

