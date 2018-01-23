MGX Minerals Strengthens Leadership Team to Execute California Lithium Strategy; Appoints Randall Keller as VP of Business Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Randall W. Keller as Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Keller will work alongside former California Senate Majority Leader Richard Polanco (see press release dated December 1, 2017) to target geothermal lithium exploration in California and other Western States that the Company has identified for potential partnerships and acquisition targets to secure lithium brine feedstock and operating sites for its lithium extraction and water treatment systems.

Mr. Keller is a highly accomplished executive with over 35 years of global experience in the energy sector. He is formerly the Director of Business Development, Transmission and Land Assets, for Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables ("Berkshire"), a holding company controlled by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. At Berkshire, Mr. Keller was responsible for the development of large-scale renewable energy projects within the Berkshire holdings platform in southern California and managed a large team of engineers, geologists, chemists and scientists, overseeing budgets in excess of $1 billion. Previously, Mr. Keller held executive leadership roles at Charah, Inc. where he oversaw heavy civil construction services and transportation logistics for the electric utility industry. Prior to that he owned and operated Kelcorp Construction Company for 15 years, where he was responsible for heavy civil utility infrastructure buildout projects, working with both the Government and private sector clients.

"We welcome Randy Keller to the MGX team and look forward to utilizing his deep industry experience as we target additional acquisition and strategic partnerships throughout California," stated MGX President Jared Lazerson. "We continue to build our U.S. leadership team and more specifically our California-focused team as we believe the State offers a multitude of opportunities to implement lithium extraction and water purification systems."

MGX currently controls over two million acres of lithium brine mineral claims throughout North America. The Company's rapid recovery process concentrates lithium, magnesium and other minerals from a variety of wastewaters using low energy nanofiltration technology. This proprietary design process is currently covered under patent and patent-pending applications. MGX has integrated this design process with exclusively licensed and patented nanoflotation technology that purifies wastewaters. Combined, this Cleantech has global applications in mineral extraction, including lithium, and water purification for reuse and repurpose.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

