Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Shoe-Obsessed? Walk On A Cloud In Day-to-Night Luxury. Femmes Sans Peur Launches Kickstarter Campaign.

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2018 /CNW/ -- Undergo a sartorial transformation with the arrival of Femmes Sans Peur, shoes that transcend seasons and have women dressing from the feet up with a smile. The luxury footwear company has created jewelry-adorned pieces with a focus on comfort, quality craftsmanship and uplifting style.  

Christina Jean Durante, Founder & Creative Director, was seeking a fresh approach to empower women through footwear. When she saw that Femmes Sans Peur translated to "Fearless Woman" embodying everything she wanted her shoe lover to be, FSP was born. Bringing globally-inspired creations bursting with color to the designer market without sacrificing comfort for style. Featuring bold statement pieces that will elevate your wardrobe, their coveted collection hits on trends while maintaining the brand's identity.

    

  • FSP offers a variety of silhouettes with elements drawn from nature and art history
  • They partner with expert artisans in India who spend countless hours perfecting their custom embroideries
  • Leathers are sourced from the finest tanneries in Italy and Brazil
  • An award-winning factory takes every care to bring each style to life
  • Exclusive limited edition runs for VIP Insiders
  • Custom heels, key comfort components and flexibility are built into each shoe
  • Exclusive memory foam padding is added to each insole for durable support and functional all-day wear
  • Each outsole features rubber pods for added flexibility
  • Every sole is adorned with their signature lotus flower ornament, allowing her to experience divine beauty!

Christina has managed to playfully bring her versatile styles to life in the most unexpected of ways. "Inspired by a trip to Sonoma Valley, I was on a vineyard at sunset where there were gorgeous hummingbirds fluttering over the glistening leaves. The way the light reflected off of them, I knew I wanted to create an ornament that reflected the beauty of these magnificent creatures that glittered like diamonds at dusk." Beauty that is only found in nature is brought to life through fine embroidery on mesh with hummingbirds devised of encased crystals that update familiar silhouettes.

Four FSP styles are available now for pre-order on Kickstarter, for the early bird price of USD $275-$300. Are you ready to awaken your soles?

For Enquiries Contact: Alex Lee | 646.225.6650 | alex@fspatelier.com

FEMMES SANS PEUR
154 GRAND STREET, NYC 10012 - www.fsp.shoes

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoe-obsessed-walk-on-a-cloud-in-day-to-night-luxury-femmes-sans-peur-launches-kickstarter-campaign-300584975.html

SOURCE Femmes Sans Peur


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Fe Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.felimited.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap