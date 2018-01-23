Shoe-Obsessed? Walk On A Cloud In Day-to-Night Luxury. Femmes Sans Peur Launches Kickstarter Campaign.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2018 /CNW/ -- Undergo a sartorial transformation with the arrival of Femmes Sans Peur, shoes that transcend seasons and have women dressing from the feet up with a smile. The luxury footwear company has created jewelry-adorned pieces with a focus on comfort, quality craftsmanship and uplifting style.

Christina Jean Durante, Founder & Creative Director, was seeking a fresh approach to empower women through footwear. When she saw that Femmes Sans Peur translated to "Fearless Woman" embodying everything she wanted her shoe lover to be, FSP was born. Bringing globally-inspired creations bursting with color to the designer market without sacrificing comfort for style. Featuring bold statement pieces that will elevate your wardrobe, their coveted collection hits on trends while maintaining the brand's identity.

FSP offers a variety of silhouettes with elements drawn from nature and art history

They partner with expert artisans in India who spend countless hours perfecting their custom embroideries

Leathers are sourced from the finest tanneries in Italy and Brazil

An award-winning factory takes every care to bring each style to life

Exclusive limited edition runs for VIP Insiders

Custom heels, key comfort components and flexibility are built into each shoe

Exclusive memory foam padding is added to each insole for durable support and functional all-day wear

Each outsole features rubber pods for added flexibility

Every sole is adorned with their signature lotus flower ornament, allowing her to experience divine beauty!

Christina has managed to playfully bring her versatile styles to life in the most unexpected of ways. "Inspired by a trip to Sonoma Valley, I was on a vineyard at sunset where there were gorgeous hummingbirds fluttering over the glistening leaves. The way the light reflected off of them, I knew I wanted to create an ornament that reflected the beauty of these magnificent creatures that glittered like diamonds at dusk." Beauty that is only found in nature is brought to life through fine embroidery on mesh with hummingbirds devised of encased crystals that update familiar silhouettes.

Four FSP styles are available now for pre-order on Kickstarter, for the early bird price of USD $275-$300. Are you ready to awaken your soles?

For Enquiries Contact: Alex Lee | 646.225.6650 | alex@fspatelier.com

FEMMES SANS PEUR

154 GRAND STREET, NYC 10012 - www.fsp.shoes

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoe-obsessed-walk-on-a-cloud-in-day-to-night-luxury-femmes-sans-peur-launches-kickstarter-campaign-300584975.html

SOURCE Femmes Sans Peur