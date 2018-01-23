American Creek Reports on Treaty Creek Drilling up to 337.5m of 0.76 g/t Gold, Including 124.5m of 0.98 g/t Gold

American Creek Resources Ltd (TSX-V:AMK) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to report on an additional three holes from JV partner Tudor Gold’s (“Tudor”) 2017 drill program on the Copper Belle zone at the Treaty Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

CB-17-27, a step-out hole drilled on the Copper Belle zone, intersected various mineralized zones where the most significant was 337.5m of continuous mineralization grading 0.76 g/t gold from 2 to 339.5m depth, including a higher grade intercept of 124.5m grading 0.98 g/t gold from 53.0 to 177.5m. Hole CB-17-27 was a 602m hole that was collared adjacent to the west side of the Treaty glacier where ice ablation (glacier melt-back) has exposed new opportunities for exploration access. Hole CB-17-27 is 81m southeast of CB-16-03 that graded 1.11 g/t Au for 58m from 88 to 146m; and 0.97 g/t Au for 122m from 304 to 426m. Hole CB-16-03 was drilled uphill at a higher elevation. For locations of the other holes in this News Release please see the map.

Drill results for holes CB-17-27, CB-17-28 and CB-17-30 are summarized in the table below:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) CB-17-27 2.00 339.50 337.50 0.76 2.0 0.017 including 53.00 177.50 124.50 0.98 3.22 0.023 455.00 494.00 39.00 1.13 2.6 0.063 525.50 536.00 10.50 1.27 2.5 0.067 CB-17-28 138.70 155.40 16.70 1.05 5.5 0.019 175.20 225.50 50.30 0.74 1.0 0.003 332.30 384.00 51.70 0.65 4.4 0.003 CB-17-29 Results Pending; Drilled from same pad as hole 24 CB-17-30 256.50 306.00 49.50 0.69 2.0 0.003 312.00 321.00 9.00 0.42 1.6 0.101

*True widths of the mineralization have not been determined.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: “As we analyze Treaty Creek from an overview perspective we find a very compelling image: Our discoveries, as expected, are closely related to the now-famous "Red Line" (Triassic/Jurassic contact), as predicted in the seminal research report by British Columbia government geologists Kyba and Nelson. The Sulphurets Fault (coincident with the Red Line), weaves its way for over 20 kms from the southern end where the Kerr, Kerr Deep and Valley of the Kings deposits are located, winding its way northward through the Sulphurets, Mitchell, Snowfields, Iron Cap and Iron Cap Deep discoveries before crossing into Treaty Creek and up to the Copper Belle and GR2 zones. As observed in the Kyba/Nelson research report, major discoveries lie generally within 2 kms of the Red Line and that is the case with all these deposits. Tudor has a 3 km unexplored gap between the Copper Belle discovery and the Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap deposit, in which our MagnetoTelluric Geophysics survey identifies strong anomalous targets that have not yet been drilled. Results from Tudor Gold's drilling in 2017 show that in the Copper Bell zone, gold mineralization is expanding northward and eastward with improving grades, increasing copper and silver credits, not to mention other promising areas within the zone like Hole CB-17-26 which returned 149.1m of 1.78 g/t gold.”

“This prolific hdyrothermal system which hosts the many gold deposits of Seabridge Gold and Pretium Resources, as well as the nascent gold mineralization currently being drilled on Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek property, is known as one of the seven largest hydrothermal systems in the world for hosting porphyry-type mineral deposits of gold and copper-gold (Alldrick). Moreover, Seabridge Gold's KSM property is currently recognized as hosting the world’s largest undeveloped reserves of copper and gold. In close proximity to these reserves are Pretium Resources' very large, porphyry gold Snowfields deposit and its high-grade, Valley of the Kings gold mine, the latter recently having entered into commercial production. This is an excellent area in which to be looking for another "elephant" and early indications are that mineralization continues onto the Treaty property, right past an arbitrary line called a 'claim boundary'."

Darren Blaney, President and CEO of American Creek stated: “At this very preliminary stage of exploration, we have already located significant zones of higher grade gold within the Copper Belle system. Including wide intersections of higher grade close to surface. Those higher grade sections add great promise as to the potential of the project going forward. Further, the MT Survey suggests that this deposit is open in all directions, including towards Seabridge’s Iron Cap discovery located several kilometers to the south.”

“Of major significance is the fact that both the Copper Belle and GR2 are situated on the northern side of the mountains and glacier…the same mountains and glacier that has forced Seabridge Gold to propose an expensive twin tunnel system in order to tunnel under the glacier to access their KSM project gold located to the south. Being advantageously located on the northern side, the Copper Belle and GR2 do not require tunnels for access and are in fact located closer to critical infrastructure…and with much improved logistics.”

The Copper Belle 2017 resource delineation drill program comprised 27 holes to depths below 700m (an estimated 13,722m) and step-outs of 50m where topography permitted. Results from drill hole CB-17-29 at Copper Belle are still pending. Drill holes were targeted oblique to the northwesterly plunge of the main mineralized zone. A block of delineated mineralization will form the basis for a preliminary resource estimate. All drill holes were down hole surveyed at 25m stations using a Reflex Multi-shot device.

Tudor’s 2016 Magnetotelluric Geophysical Survey program (MT Survey) was effectively utilized as a guide for the drill program. The MT Survey suggests that the mineralization continues to the southwest, toward the Iron Cap deposit of Seabridge Gold Inc. The MT Survey also suggests that the mineralized zone continues in all directions. Tudor’s 2017 drill program was located five kilometers north of the Iron Cap deposit and Tudor intends to step out to the south in its 2018 program to see if it can determine a relationship between the two areas.

Drill location map: http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/32192_a1516623095073_39.jpg

The Qualified Person for the Treaty Creek results in this new release is James McCrea, P.Geo. for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

Background on the Treaty Creek Project

The Treaty Creek Project is situated immediately north of Seabridge Gold’s KSM property and near Pretium’s Valley of the Kings Mine, both of which are located in BC’s Golden Triangle along the Sulphurets and Brucejack fault systems that continue northward into the Treaty Creek property.

Tudor conducted a major drill program (approximately 20,000 metres) on the Treaty Creek property this past summer. The objective of the drill program was to define a gold resource on the Copper Belle zone and to determine the future potential of the high grade gold/silver/zinc GR2 zone located in a separate area adjacent to the Copper Belle.

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

A summary of the Treaty Creek Project can be viewed here:

http://www.americancreek.com/images/pdf/Treaty_Creek_Joint_Venture_Project.pdf

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three gold/silver properties in the heart of the Golden Triangle; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Walter Storm/Tudor, as well as the recently acquired 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

