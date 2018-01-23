Canamex Appoints New Director to the Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - Canamex Gold Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) (OTCBB: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy P. Dancosse, Q.C., icd.D., to the Board of the Company, effective 22nd January 2018.

Background

Guy P. Dancosse, Q.C. was a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Human Resources Committee at the Royal Canadian Mint. He was legal counsel for the Royal Canadian Mint for a long period of time. As such he has acquired a deep knowledge of the international currency systems and of Global Mint activity. He also sits on the board of many public and private companies.

Guy has extensive experience in arbitration, negotiation and mediation, nationally and internationally, in many areas of business and the public sector. He has pleaded in all levels of the provincial and federal courts in Canada, including the Supreme Court of Canada. He acted as counsel in commercial arbitration, both nationally and internationally.

Guy was part of Canadian Task Forces and Inquiry Commissions, and headed World Bank missions in Africa. He has undergone post-graduate training in mediation and arbitration at Harvard University, and completed the Director's Education Program at the Rotman School of Business University to Toronto.

Guy is a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and is accredited as an international commercial arbitrator by the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce). He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Fronsac Inc., (Canadian Real Estate REIT) where he sits on the Governance Committee. He is a Member of the Ordre des conseillers en ressources humaines agrees du Québec, the Canadian Bar Association, the International Bar Association and the International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution (New York).

Comments by Management

David Vincent, CEO of the Company stated: "The appointment of Guy Dancosse as a Director to the Board, brings significant depth of experience and legal skills, of international currency systems and of Global Mint operations, having been the legal counsel for the Royal Canadian Mint for a long period of time. His background complements the new direction of the Company, relating to its planned Ethereum Crypto-Token Offering (CTO) development work, including developing the regulatory and legal documentation requirements, to undertake a CTO. Furthermore, Guy's experience on the Board of Directors of the Royal Canadian Mint should assist with developing the physical delivery logistics with any CTO of Gold and Silver crypto-tokens, with smart contracts, on the Ethereum blockchain during 2018."

Crypto-Token Offering (CTO) Considerations

The Company is not undertaking any current CTO right now. If, as and when the Company wishes to undertake a CTO, it will disclose such details at that time.

While the Company is not conducting a CTO now it may decide to do so in the future. If the Company decides to do so, it will determine the terms of such offering and, such CTO may be deemed to be a security for the purposes of the Securities Act (British Columbia) and therefore require either a prospectus or an exemption from the prospectus requirement to issue the Ethereum Crypto-Tokens and affect trades in the Ethereum Crypto-Tokens. The Company may utilize the accredited investors exemption, the offering memorandum exemption or such other exemptions from the prospectus requirement that are detailed in National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. However, in certain instances the issuance of a Ethereum Crypto-Token may be determined to be a derivative if the underlying asset of the crypto-token is a commodity, which is not an investment contract. Until the Company finalizes any terms of any CTO it will be unable to definitively determine if the Crypto-Token is a security or a derivative. Crypto-Tokens may be tradeable on the Ethereum Platform or other token platforms. If such Crypto-Token is a security then the Company will need to file a prospectus to permit the secondary market trading of the Crypto-Token or alternatively apply for an exemption from the prospectus requirement for secondary market trading, and there are no assurances that such exemptions will be granted.

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) (OTCBB: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which significantly advances the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. Canamex has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Crypto-Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to 6 (Six) Ethereum Crypto-Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver, if any of them have been successfully completed by 31st December 2018. Further information is available at http://canamexgold.com

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent

Chief Executive Officer and Director

david.vincent@canamexgold.com

Mike Stark

Chairman of the Board

Contact: (604) 833-4278

mike.stark@canamexgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and various risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.