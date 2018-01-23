Lucky Minerals Welcomes Stuart Greene to its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, B.C. January 22, 2018 / TheNewswire / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: LJ) (OTCQB: LKMNF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Greene has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately and will replace Mr. Steven Cozine as a Director, who has tendered his resignation from the Board. Mr. Cozine remains as the Company's CFO. Mr. Greene has been a member of the Company's Technical Committee since July, 2017 and has resigned from the Committee concurrent with his appointment to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Greene is a geologist and former Director of RMB Resources, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Rand Bank that provides equity and debt financing to companies in the minerals and mining industry. His early career was spent as a mine geologist and geological consultant with experience covering mining and geotechnics, the preparation of Competent Person's Reports and the preparation of independent valuations of mining companies and mineral assets.

During his tenure as a resources financier with RMB, Mr. Greene was involved in originating, completing and managing equity and debt financings for junior resource companies with projects at every stage of development from exploration through to production. He has worked with numerous companies with project locations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa and SE Asia.

Mr. Greene brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and international contacts to the Company in order ensure the success of Lucky's continued growth and development.

Lucky Minerals Inc.'s Emigrant Project is focused on the exploration and development of several targets located in the core of the mineralized and intensely altered Emigrant Mining District, South-central Montana. Lucky Minerals shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol LJ and through the OTCQB under the symbol LKMNF.

