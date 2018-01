SouthGobi Announces Change of Registered and Records Office, Principal Place of Business and Head Office in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ) (HK:1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces today with effect from January 1, 2018, the registered and records office of the Company in Canada has been changed to 20th Floor – 250 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3R8 and the principal place of business and head office of the Company in Canada have been changed to 1150 – 355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 2G8.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.



Contact:



Investor Relations

Kino Fu

Office: +852 2156 7030

Email: kino.fu@southgobi.com



Website: www.southgobi.com