Two Specialists of the Mining Sector Join the Team of Typhoon

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:TYP) («Typhoon») is happy to welcome Mr. Serge Roy and Mr. Denis Amoroso as a member of its team and is convinced that they will be an integral part of the progress of the Company.



The direction of Typhoon considers that year 2018 will bring of new development positive for the Company. The key properties will be actively explored. All the properties are located in a very accessible region arranging excellent infrastructures nearby.

Typhoon has for main activity the generation of projects combined in the development of the partnership:



This business model is an effective way of reducing the systematic risks which face companies working in the initial stage of the exploration. It minimizes the dilution of the capital action and, in case of discovery, the value creation by action is maximized.

Serge Roy: Mr. Roy, business man since over 25 years, will act as an adviser to the development of the projects to bring them at the stage of production. Mr. Roy has a vast experience of strategic acquisitions and financial aspects relating to the mining industry. He founded the Ressources Metanor company in 1999, which he has afterward, listed on the Stock Exchange with a first public offering in December, 2003. Initially Ressources Metanor, was an exploration company until 2006 and becomes a commercial producer in 2008, with the acquisition of the Bachelor and Barry’s open-pit project. Mr. Roy was chairman and CEO of the company from 2003 till 2014, and president of his board of directors from 2003 till 2017.

Denis Amoroso: Mr. Amoroso has been in the brokerage business and the financial markets for thirty-seven years, including 25 years as Senior Advisor at Canaccord Genuity. Mr. Amoroso will act as an adviser to the president to the development of financial strategies and to improve the image of the company to bring the company at the stage of producer. He was Canadian member of the Chairman's Club and member of the president's Club nine times. Mr. Amoroso was instrumental in the Quebec junior exploration sector where he helped raise more than $100 million over the last 30 years with many of the companies becoming producers or acquired by major companies.

PLEASE NOTE

Typhoon strictly maintained this financial strategy through the various mining cycles. Typhoon has 39 077 849 of the emitted shares, among which 60 %, held by financial institutions of Quebec, by initiated and by some major investors.

ABOUT TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC.

- Monexco Project (Chibougamau, Plan Nord territory): 100%-owned by Typhoon

- Ranger Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 100%-owned by Typhoon

- Sommet Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 100%-owned by Typhoon

- Futur Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 100%-owned by Typhoon

- Aiguebelle-Goldfields Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 49%-owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. / 51% by Typhoon

- Destorbelle Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 50%-owned by Axe Exploration Inc. / 50% by Typhoon

- Fayolle Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 50%-owned by Hecla Quebec Inc. / 50% by Typhoon

Typhoon common shares are listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange under the stock symbol TYP.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

David Mc Donald,

President & CEO

Tel: 450.622.4066

dmcdonald@explorationtyphon.com

www.typhoonexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.