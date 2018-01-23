Gold Resource Corporation Significantly Expands Arista Mine With Additional Switchback Step-Out Drill Intercepts Including 11 Meters of 4.19 G/t Gold and 114 G/t Silver

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the “Company”) today announced the continued expansion of the Arista Mine’s Switchback vein system with thirteen additional step-out drill holes. Intercepts include 11.35 meters of 4.19 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 114 g/t silver and 5.53% zinc; 3.69 meters of 6.82 g/t gold, 225 g/t silver and 3.79% zinc; and 3.16 meters of 4.43 g/t gold, 184 g/t silver and 3.48% zinc. These new results expand the Switchback vein system which includes extending its total strike length to over 900 meters, an increase of 600 meters since January 1, 2017. Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $110 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

From an underground exploration drill pad located on level 4 of the Arista Mine’s Arista vein system, drill Hole 517115 targeted the north-west extension of the Switchback vein system. This drill hole intercepted four individual mineralized veins over a 15-meter core length, extending the Switchback vein system’s strike length to the north-west (see map) by approximately 200 meters. The Arista Mine’s Switchback vein system remains open in all directions.

Step-out drill highlights include (m=meters, g/t=gram per tonne; full drill table below):

Hole# 517115, step-out hole extending Switchback strike length by 200 meters to north- west:

0.94m of 2.04 g/t gold, 62 g/t silver, 1.47% copper, 1.78% lead, 3.40% zinc

1.18m of 0.37 g/t gold, 54 g/t silver, 0.14% copper, 3.09% lead, 8.21% zinc

Seven holes were drilled from an exploration drill pad located on level 22.5 of the Arista Mine’s Switchback vein system. All seven of these step-out drill holes intercepted multiple mineralized veins, confirming up-dip and down-dip continuity of known veins and extending the vertical mineralization within the Switchback vein system.

Hole# 517121

11.35m of 4.19 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver, 0.43% copper, 0.98% lead, 5.53% zinc

incl. 2.38m of 12.30 g/t gold, 299 g/t silver, 0.97% copper, 1.61% lead, 4.29% zinc

8.98m of 1.40 g/t gold, 53 g/t silver, 0.50% copper, 1.82% lead, 4.85% zinc

Hole# 517122

8.39m of 2.95 g/t gold, 34 g/t silver, 0.33% copper, 0.97% lead, 4.31% zinc

incl. 1.09m of 15.65 g/t gold, 65 g/t silver, 0.73% copper, 4.09% lead, 11.55% zinc

Hole# 517124

13.26m of 0.43 g/t gold, 103 g/t silver, 0.42% copper, 5.43% lead, 5.37% zinc

1.56m of 14.25 g/t gold, 629 g/t silver, 0.10% copper, 0.67% lead, 3.83% zinc

Holes 517129 and 517130 were drilled from an underground drill station located on level 23 of the Arista Mine’s Switchback vein system, extending the south-east extension of the Switchback mineralization by approximately 100 meters.

Hole# 517130

3.69m of 6.82 g/t gold, 225 g/t silver, 0.26% copper, 0.63% lead, 3.79% zinc

incl. 0.78m of 15.00 g/t gold, 309 g/t silver, 0.25% copper, 0.60% lead, 6.99% zinc

Holes 517131 and 517132 intercepted the Soledad vein from an underground drill station located on level 14 of the Arista Mine’s Arista vein system.

Hole# 517131

3.16m of 4.43 g/t gold, 184 g/t silver, 0.48% copper, 1.51% lead, 3.48% zinc

incl. 1.08m of 9.96 g/t gold, 452 g/t silver, 0.61% copper, 3.01% lead, 7.89% zinc

Hole# 517132

23.55m of 0.48 g/t gold, 77 g/t silver, 0.70% copper, 0.86% lead, 5.55% zinc

incl. 2.74m of 2.72 g/t gold, 85 g/t silver, 0.81% copper, 2.40% lead, 14.51% zinc

“We are very pleased to report an additional 275-meter strike extension to the Switchback vein system,” stated Mr. Barry Devlin, Vice President of Exploration for Gold Resource Corp.. “It is very encouraging to see the continued expansion of this system through multiple mineralized veins, as our drill program extends multiple mineralized veins to the north-west under Switchback ridge, where the surface expression of these vein structures was first observed. Our future exploration programs will continue to target the expansion and infill drilling of this growing epithermal vein system that remains open in all directions.”

“Our exploration team has done an excellent job expanding the Arista Mine’s Switchback vein system during 2017,” stated Mr. Jason Reid, President and CEO of Gold Resource Corp.. “At the beginning of 2017, this vein system had a defined strike length of just 300 meters. In just 12 months this growing system’s strike length now extends to over 900 meters, an increase of 600 meters or 200%.”

Mr. Reid continued, “Focusing on the large step-out drill hole to the north-west, we know ore shoots within this system’s veins occur at various elevations. The most important aspect for wider, high-grade veins to exist require the structure to be in place, which it is. To step out over 200 meters and intercept not only the required structure, but intercept mineralized veins, gives us confidence that at different elevations in this area these mineralized veins will widen out into exciting, high-grade and economic veins. It will take time to delineate this new expansion and the Switchback vein system in general, but it looks highly probable the Switchback vein system could become larger than the Arista vein system. It is exciting to watch the Arista Mine continue to grow and expand.”

SWITCHBACK STEP-OUT DRILL RESULTS

January 2018 Hole # Angle Vein From Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn deg Meters Meters g/t g/t % % % 517115 -16 Vein 704.89 0.94 2.04 62 1.47 1.78 3.40 Vein 711.47 0.44 0.10 41 0.07 3.63 12.55 Vein 716.41 1.18 0.37 54 0.14 3.09 8.21 Vein 718.92 0.68 0.33 24 0.20 2.19 2.34 517119 -30 Vein 76.77 2.57 1.05 55 0.11 0.84 0.97 Incl. 78.77 0.57 4.62 127 0.23 0.17 0.19 Vein 140.74 2.46 0.58 42 0.22 0.22 3.62 Incl. 140.74 0.64 1.87 93 0.26 0.20 6.32 517120 -24 Susana 79.04 2.27 3.74 95 0.18 0.81 2.42 Incl. 79.04 0.85 9.75 210 0.17 0.25 0.87 Soledad 211.39 10.33 0.69 38 0.28 1.14 3.34 Incl. 213.00 1.73 1.20 99 0.13 1.84 8.52 517121 6 Susana 50.07 1.99 0.73 260 0.49 2.38 6.46 Incl. 51.53 0.53 0.71 328 0.33 6.17 5.12 Sabrina 181.12 11.35 4.19 114 0.43 0.98 5.53 Incl. 184.41 1.17 5.50 175 0.51 0.71 4.41 Incl. 186.64 2.38 12.30 299 0.97 1.61 4.29 Incl. 191.93 0.54 2.80 30 0.27 1.05 16.15 Sabrina Splay 1 203.69 4.08 2.28 43 0.51 0.41 3.63 Incl. 203.69 1.43 4.95 67 0.55 0.35 4.24 Incl. 206.57 0.47 1.59 45 1.07 1.48 11.35 Sabrina Splay 2 210.29 8.98 1.40 53 0.50 1.82 4.85 Incl. 211.10 0.77 3.71 27 0.55 0.22 5.28 Incl. 216.53 2.74 0.77 114 0.47 4.01 10.14 Sabrina Splay 3 223.41 1.42 1.32 128 0.72 5.56 23.90 517122 20 Susana 45.65 1.14 0.14 59 0.95 0.40 5.30 Soledad/Sabrina 181.80 8.39 2.95 34 0.33 0.97 4.31 Incl. 182.65 1.09 15.65 65 0.73 4.09 11.55 517124 -22.5 Susana 66.33 4.13 0.09 61 0.42 0.52 2.23 Incl. 69.61 0.85 0.05 105 0.57 0.52 3.48 Selene 158.12 13.26 0.43 103 0.42 5.43 5.37 Incl. 164.19 0.52 0.35 605 2.11 60.45 5.59 Incl. 164.71 1.86 0.68 116 0.25 8.42 14.33 Soledad 186.00 6.13 1.49 70 0.36 0.82 5.99 Incl. 186.69 2.42 2.78 110 0.39 0.75 10.99 Vein 202.58 1.71 0.68 62 0.55 3.24 4.75 Incl. 203.87 0.42 1.52 104 1.38 9.57 14.10 Vein 260.71 1.56 14.25 629 0.10 0.67 3.83 Vein 278.30 1.27 0.37 116 0.12 0.28 2.50 517125 11.5 Sabrina (?) 232.14 5.16 1.20 27 0.24 1.36 3.25 Incl. 232.14 0.79 2.32 36 0.44 0.58 5.93 517126 -24 Susana 121.00 2.00 0.23 484 0.33 1.97 2.77 Incl. 121.00 0.60 0.26 1,070 0.52 2.08 3.71 Selene 229.70 3.52 1.22 38 0.40 0.85 7.83 Incl. 229.70 1.03 2.03 81 0.48 1.14 9.85 Vein 237.22 1.02 0.44 45 0.92 2.22 4.06 517128 26 Susana 39.10 2.55 0.40 72 0.79 1.21 4.25 Silvia 69.20 1.65 1.23 229 0.49 0.37 1.23 Sophia 87.23 0.47 1.50 33 0.64 1.71 4.91 517129 17 Soledad 177.70 1.15 2.05 68 2.76 5.02 6.28 Incl. 177.70 0.78 2.44 83 3.60 6.20 7.48 517130 29 Soledad 131.23 3.69 6.82 225 0.26 0.63 3.79 Incl. 133.22 0.78 15.00 309 0.25 0.60 6.99 517131 -6.5 Soledad 486.96 3.16 4.43 184 0.48 1.51 3.48 Incl. 488.43 1.08 9.96 452 0.61 3.01 7.89 Soledad FW 506.94 4.06 2.19 92 0.24 0.70 1.83 Incl. 506.94 1.54 2.50 189 0.19 0.48 0.81 517132 -21 Soledad 619.64 23.55 0.48 77 0.70 0.86 5.55 Incl. 620.38 2.74 2.72 85 0.81 2.40 14.51 Incl. 641.95 0.49 0.17 249 0.33 4.90 12.20 Assays by ALS, Vancouver, BC Canada. Meters Down Hole, Not true width. “FW” = Foot Wall.

About GRC:

Cautionary Statements:

