Standard Lithium Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal, private placement basis, 9,530,000 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $2.10 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million (the "Offering").

The Company has also granted the Underwriters an option (the "Underwriters' Option") to purchase up to an additional 1,429,500 Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering. If the Underwriters' Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be $23 million.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $2.60 per Warrant Share. Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's properties and for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued or issuable under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day following the closing of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 13, 2018. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The Company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The Company is also commencing resource evaluation on up to approximately 33,000 acres of brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Standard Lithium Ltd.

Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

