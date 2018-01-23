Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Investor Presentation Update January 2018

23.01.2018  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

Hastings Equity Statistics

Steady growth in market cap since Jan 2014

- Market Cap ~ A$ 230m

- ~ 1200 Shareholders - +55% in 2017

- Top 10 shareholders owns 70%

- A$ 46m raised since 2014

- Zero Debt

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) - Yangibana (see Note below)

Independent Study by Wave International and Snowden

- JORC resource of 21m tonnes supports an initial 8 years mine life on 100% held ground

- Maiden JORC Probable Ore Reserves of 5.15 million tonnes on 100% owned ground

- Highest known Neodymium & Praseodymium (Nd-Pr) content at 41% of TREO

- Mining 1m tonnes pa to produce up to 15,000 tonnes pa of Mixed Rare Earths Carbonate

- Nd-Pr metallurgical recovery 75.6% achieved in pilot test plant

- Financial Highlights:

o NPV (after tax) = A$466m at 8% discount rate

o IRR = 78%

o EBITDA payback of 2.3 years from average equity drawdown period

o Pre-production CAPEX - A$335m ; OPEX - A$17.06/kg TREO (US$12.8/kg)

- Significant scope to expand production and mine life beyond 8 years

Note: See ASX Announcement 28 November 2017

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/79S4HC63



About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.

- The Yangibana Project hosts JORC Resources totalling 20.56 million tonnes at 1.18% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.79 million tonnes at 1.18% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.24 million tonnes at 1.27% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.53 million tonnes at 1.11% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.

- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.

- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.

- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.



Source:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.



Contact:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. WWW: www.hastingstechmetals.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.hastingstechmetals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap