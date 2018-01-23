Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) Investor Presentation Update January 2018

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.Hastings Equity StatisticsSteady growth in market cap since Jan 2014- Market Cap ~ A$ 230m- ~ 1200 Shareholders - +55% in 2017- Top 10 shareholders owns 70%- A$ 46m raised since 2014- Zero DebtDefinitive Feasibility Study (DFS) - Yangibana (see Note below)Independent Study by Wave International and Snowden- JORC resource of 21m tonnes supports an initial 8 years mine life on 100% held ground- Maiden JORC Probable Ore Reserves of 5.15 million tonnes on 100% owned ground- Highest known Neodymium & Praseodymium (Nd-Pr) content at 41% of TREO- Mining 1m tonnes pa to produce up to 15,000 tonnes pa of Mixed Rare Earths Carbonate- Nd-Pr metallurgical recovery 75.6% achieved in pilot test plant- Financial Highlights:o NPV (after tax) = A$466m at 8% discount rateo IRR = 78%o EBITDA payback of 2.3 years from average equity drawdown periodo Pre-production CAPEX - A$335m ; OPEX - A$17.06/kg TREO (US$12.8/kg)- Significant scope to expand production and mine life beyond 8 yearsNote: See ASX Announcement 28 November 2017To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/79S4HC63





Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts JORC Resources totalling 20.56 million tonnes at 1.18% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.79 million tonnes at 1.18% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.24 million tonnes at 1.27% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.53 million tonnes at 1.11% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





