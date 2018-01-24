Ironbark Zinc Limited (ASX:IBG) Company Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ironbark Zinc Ltd. (ASX:IBG) (OTCMKTS:IRBGY) provides the Company's latest presentation.Introduction Ironbark Zinc Ltd. (ASX:IBG) is poised to begin the development process at one of the world's largest zinc deposits, the 100% owned Citronen Project.- Citronen, located in Greenland, is adjacent to water and consists of simple, flat and continuous ore zones that form a giant Zinc (Zn) + Lead (Pb) JORC 2012 resource of 132Mt @ 4.4% Zn + Pb, equivalent to 12.8 billion pounds of Zn; a genuine tier one base metal resource.- Recently, Germanium (Ge) has been identified in the Citronen ore. Zn smelters are able to extract and pay for the Ge from Zn concentrate with no changes required to the Citronen process flow-sheet.- Fundamentals for Zn are decidedly bullish and the time is now for Ironbark to position itself to obtain the funding needed to put the Citronen Project into construction in 2018 with mining slated for 2019.- At a market capitalisation of $44m with no debt, a credible team and a premium project, Ironbark presents as deeply undervalued relative to its ASX listed peers...Investment Highlights- World Class Zinc Resource: Citronen's 132Mt @ 4.4% Zn + Pb JORC 2012 resource contains a higher grade portion of 71Mt @ 5.7% Zn + Pb and an exploration target of 302 - 347Mt @ 4.4 - 5.0% Zn + Pb. The deposit is open-ended with mining and processing studies reporting to simple, tried and tested methods*.- Near-term Production Potential: Ironbark intends to commence construction at Citronen in 2018 with mining anticipated in 2019. The Citronen Feasibility Study presents compelling economics with a pre-tax NPV8% of US$1.034b, IRR of 36%, annual EBITDA generation of up to US$270m and capital costs of US$514m at an assumed Zn price of US$3,044 (current Zn price circa US$3450)**.- Stable Jurisdiction: Greenland is strategically located between North American and European Zn end-users and has a history of successful zinc concentrate production. Ironbark has been granted a 30 year Mining License for the Citronen Project.- Globally Significant Strategic Partners: Ironbark has a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with SOE China Non-Ferrous for an EPC lump sum, fixed price construction and commissioning contract with associated 70% debt funding and 20% direct project investment. In addition, mining conglomerates Nyrstar and Glencore are substantial shareholders at 18.1% and 9.0% respectively and maintain positions on the Board.- The Right Team: Board and management have a track record of delivering significant project financing with key personnel covering all technical, commercial and operational requirements for development.*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration completed to date to estimate a Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC 2012 Edition Guidelines. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the delineation of a Mineral Resource.**There is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated mineral resources or that the production target itself will be realised.To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5GU6M4HD





About Ironbark Zinc Limited:



Ironbark Zinc Ltd. (ASX:IBG) (OTCMKTS:IRBGY) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is seeking to become a base metal mining house. Ironbark has an undrawn US$50M funding facility provided by Glencore to expand its project base through acquisition.



Ironbark seeks to build shareholder value through exploration and development of its projects and also seeks to actively expand the project base controlled by Ironbark through acquisition. The management and board of Ironbark have extensive technical and corporate experience in the minerals sector.



The wholly owned Citronen base metal project currently hosts in excess of 13.1 Billion pounds of zinc (Zn) and lead (Pb). For full details refer to ASX announcement 25 November 2014 –Citronen Project Resource Update – JORC 2012 compliant resource.





Source:



Ironbark Zinc Ltd.





Contact:

Ironbark Zinc Ltd. T: +61-8-6461-6350 F: +61-8-6210-1872 WWW: www.ironbark.gl