Eureka Resources Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) ("Eureka" or the "Company") announced today that is has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of common shares previously announced in press releases dated November 27, 2017, December 29, 2017 and January 18, 2018 (the "Offering").

Eureka placed 4,000,000 common shares in the first tranche of the Offering at $0.025 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000. In connection with closing the first tranche, the Company paid finder's fees of $4,550. Company insiders purchased 1,500,000 of the shares in the first tranche of the Offering.

Eureka placed 750,000 common shares in the second tranche of the Offering at $0.035 per share for gross proceeds of $26,250. In connection with closing the second tranche, the Company paid finder's fees of $367. Company insiders purchased 600,000 of the shares in the second tranche of the Offering.

All shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance under applicable Canadian Securities laws. For shares issued in the second tranche of the Offering, the hold period will expire on May 24, 2018.

The Company intends to allocate the net proceeds from the Offering (subject to the deduction of applicable finder's fees) as follows:

Legal and accounting fees - $25,000;

Regulatory fees - $10,000;

General liabilities - $26,250;

Office rent & communication expenses - $5,000;

Transfer agent fees - $5,000;

Annual General Meeting expenses - $5,000

Working capital - $50,000.

ABOUT EUREKA

Eureka is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Eureka has a 100% interest in the FG Gold property located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. Historical exploration has established a Measured and Indicated gold resource of 376,000 ounces at an average grade of 0.776 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t, and an Inferred gold resource of 634,900 ounces at an average grade of 0.718 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t. Details of the gold resource can be found in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Frasergold Exploration Project, Cariboo Mining Division, dated July 27, 2015" available under Eureka's profile on SEDAR or on its website.

Eureka has a 100% interest in the Gold Creek property located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. Gold Creek is a gold project adjacent, and with similar geology, to the Spanish Mountain gold deposit owned by Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA).

Eureka has a 100% interest in the Luxor and Tak properties located in the historic Klondike district of the Yukon Territory, a district of major porphyry, breccia and vein mineral occurrences.

Eureka also owns a 50% interest in the Gemini lithium brine project located approximately 40 kms (26 miles) south of North America's only producing lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada.

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Further information on Eureka can be found on the Company's website at www.eurekaresourcesinc.com and at www.sedar.com or by contacting Michael Sweatman, President and CEO, by email at info@eurekaresourcesinc.com or by telephone at (604) 449-2273.

