Alt Resources Ltd (ASX:ARS) Completes First Payment to Latitude Consolidated Limited for Mount Ida and Quinns Mining Centre Tenement Assets

Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - As announced on 16th January 2018 Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) (Alt, or the Company) has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Latitude Consolidated Limited (LCD) to purchase tenement assets. Alt is now pleased to announce completion of the first condition of the HOA, being the cash payment of $400,000 to LCD.The landholding encompasses the historical Quinns and Mt Ida South mining centres, and contains existing JORC resources of 1.24 Mt @ 2.5 g/t Au, for 97,300 oz Au (see Note below). The exploration package fully encompasses the Bottle Creek mining leases, thus considerably expanding Alt's landholding in this area, and opening up significant exploration and development potential for the Company and shareholders.Note: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X3T1G0H0





About Alt Resources Ltd:



Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an ASX-listed resources company currently focussed on exploration and development of its Western Australian and NSW based precious and base metals projects including the Bottle Creek Gold Mine, the Mt Roberts gold project, the Paupong IRG mineral system and the Myalla massive sulphide project. Alt is strategically expanding its portfolio of assets in Australia with a mandate to become a gold producer generating increased shareholder value.





Source:



Alt Resources Ltd.





Contact:

