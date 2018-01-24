Crystal Adds Gold Ground in Nunavut

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Exploration Inc. (the “Company” and “Crystal”) (TSXV:CEI) (OTCQB:CYRTF) is pleased to announce that two new mineral claims have been added to the Contwoyto Gold Project located in Nunavut, Canada. The Mineral Claims (named “PN1” and “PN2”) comprise 2184 hectares and are immediately adjacent to Crystal’s Fin 4 Mineral Claim which hosts the Pan Gold Occurrence. The new ground is situated near historical high-grade drill intersections that include DDH-S3-84 grading 35.19 g/t gold over 3.6m (Bow Valley Industries, 1984).

Jim Greig, President & CEO commented, “We are excited to add the prospective gold claims that have the potential to host high-grade gold as evidenced by historical drill results and Crystal’s recent, near surface gold results at the Butterfly Occurence. The new claims and historical gold occurences have potential to host significant gold over multiple, nearby zones.” A location map can be viewed at Crystal’s website.

About Crystal Exploration Inc.

Crystal owns 100% of the Contwoyto Gold Project located south of the Lupin Gold Mine in Nunavut, Canada. Crystal is exploring several high-grade gold occurrences with resource potential. In addition, Crystal owns 100% of three diamond projects located near the past producing Jericho Diamond Mine, Nunavut, Canada. Crystal has identified 6 high priority kimberlite targets that remain untested, which have the potential to yield new diamond discoveries.

Crystal is a Canadian gold & diamond exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Crystal is backed by proven and seasoned resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots through to production scenarios.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the Technical Advisor of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ “Jim Greig”

Jim Greig,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “could” or “would”.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Web: www.crystalexploration.com

Email: info@crystalexploration.com

Telephone: 604 260 6977

