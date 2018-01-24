High Grade Copper Results Returned from Newly Discovered Mineralised Prospects in the Timbara Project

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (AIM code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100% owned Timbara Project, in Southern Ecuador. The prospect is held in the 100% owned subsidiary Green Rock Resources (“Green Rock”).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Two new outcrops of porphyry style copper mineralisation discovered at the Timbara Project.

The Timbara Project is of Jurassic age similar to the nearby Fruta del Norte, Mirador and Santa Barbara deposits.

Results from rock chip samples collected during stream reconnaissance at the Timbara Project include:

28.89% Cu, >100g/t Ag* in sample R03000252 (Timbara 4)

4.00% Cu, >100g/t Ag* in sample R03000260 (Timbara 4)

2.94% Cu in sample R03000219 (Timbara 1)

2.32% Cu in sample R03000236 (Timbara 1)

The location and orientation of mineralised veins may represent a continuation of the highly prospective porphyry corridor identified on SolGold’s La Hueca Project.

* Overlimit assay result

References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release on the Company's website (www.solgold.com.au)

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7586C_-2018-1-24.pdf

