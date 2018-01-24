High Grade Copper Results Returned from Newly Discovered Mineralised Prospects in the Timbara Project
Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (AIM code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100% owned Timbara Project, in Southern Ecuador. The prospect is held in the 100% owned subsidiary Green Rock Resources (“Green Rock”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Two new outcrops of porphyry style copper mineralisation discovered at the Timbara Project.
- The Timbara Project is of Jurassic age similar to the nearby Fruta del Norte, Mirador and Santa Barbara deposits.
- Results from rock chip samples collected during stream reconnaissance at the Timbara Project include:
- 28.89% Cu, >100g/t Ag* in sample R03000252 (Timbara 4)
- 4.00% Cu, >100g/t Ag* in sample R03000260 (Timbara 4)
- 2.94% Cu in sample R03000219 (Timbara 1)
- 2.32% Cu in sample R03000236 (Timbara 1)
- The location and orientation of mineralised veins may represent a continuation of the highly prospective porphyry corridor identified on SolGold’s La Hueca Project.
* Overlimit assay result
