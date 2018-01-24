Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
High Grade Copper Results Returned from Newly Discovered Mineralised Prospects in the Timbara Project

09:20 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold (AIM code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at its 100% owned Timbara Project, in Southern Ecuador. The prospect is held in the 100% owned subsidiary Green Rock Resources (“Green Rock”).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Two new outcrops of porphyry style copper mineralisation discovered at the Timbara Project.
  • The Timbara Project is of Jurassic age similar to the nearby Fruta del Norte, Mirador and Santa Barbara deposits.
  • Results from rock chip samples collected during stream reconnaissance at the Timbara Project include:
  • 28.89% Cu, >100g/t Ag*  in sample R03000252 (Timbara 4)
  • 4.00% Cu,   >100g/t Ag*  in sample R03000260 (Timbara 4)
  • 2.94% Cu                           in sample R03000219 (Timbara 1)
  • 2.32% Cu                           in sample R03000236 (Timbara 1)
  • The location and orientation of mineralised veins may represent a continuation of the highly prospective porphyry corridor identified on SolGold’s La Hueca Project.

* Overlimit assay result

References to figures and tables relate to the version of this release on the Company’s website (www.solgold.com.au) or visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7586C_-2018-1-24.pdf

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather                                                                                       Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)                                                               +61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm                                                                                         Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison                                                Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker)

ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/solgold01242018.pdf

Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, AIM:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)

To follow SolGold plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Mineninfo

SolGold plc

Bergbau
Australien
www.solgold.com.au


