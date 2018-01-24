Hunt Mining Announces Blast Hole Drilling Results at Martha Project

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE:HMX) (OTC:HMXZF) is pleased to announce drill results from drilling activities at the Martha mine located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Hunt continues to investigate the mining of pillars at the Martha mine, which was brought into production in January 2017.



Hunt recently completed surface blasthole drilling, designed to blast portions of the mineralized hanging wall and footwall into the existing open stope. A total of 19 holes were drilled, with highlighted results above 400 g/t (not pertaining to internal dilution) as follows:

2018 Blasthole Drilling Highlights

HOLE NO FROM TO SAMPLE NO AG G/T 520N-001 10 12 111722 436.6 520N-001 12 14 111723 1194.8 520N-001 14 16 111724 323.7 520N-001 16 18 111725 1384.5 520N-001 18 20 111726 680.2 Breakthrough into stope at 22m 520N-002 8 10 111732 809.7 520N-002 10 12 111733 2582.0 520N-002 12 14 111734 408.1 520N-002 14 16 111735 205.7 520N-002 16 18 111736 1917.2 520N-002 18 20 111737 1531.8 Breakthrough into stope at 21m 520N-120 14 16 111871 2500.5 520N-120 16 18 111872 10889.9 520N-120 18 20 111873 7465.3 520N-120 20 22.2 111874 15984.7 Breakthrough into stope at 22.2m 520S-004 26 27 111906 6545.0 520S-004 27 28 111907 26412.0 No breakthrough into open stope 520S-005 30 31 111890 5115.8 520S-005 31 32 111891 7040.1 No breakthrough into open stope

Notes

Ag figures are in grams per ton (g/t)

Assays were analyzed in Martha's on-site laboratory

No independent QA/QC samples were inserted into the sample stream

Drillholes were not downhole surveyed

True widths of the drill hole intersections cannot be determined with the information available

The holes drilled from the north (N) are semi-parallel to the vein while the ones drilled from the south (S) are semi-perpendicular to the vein. Aside from testing the hanging wall mineralization in the south holes, an attempt was made to also penetrate a remaining pillar of the vein material between hanging and footwall. North holes were sampled every 2m while south holes were sampled every meter.

Ongoing production at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risks of failure associated with these production activities.

Klaus Triebel, Hunt Mining's director of project development, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 who has approved the technical and scientific aspects of this press release.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006, entering into production of silver and gold at the Mina Martha property in January 2017. Since 2006, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 metres of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

