OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2018 /CNW/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the 2018 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.  

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth.  Companies in the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2017 calendar year. 

"This year's roster of companies represented a wide range of sectors and industries, from global markets and innovators such as the Bitcoin Investment Trust, to established community banks, airlines and resources. These leading companies represent a diverse landscape of issuers from around the globe and here in the U.S.," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to congratulate our 2018 OTCQX Best 50 companies on their stellar performance and their commitment to providing a premium, efficient trading market that serves their investor base." 

2018 OTCQX Best 50 Results
2018 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded an aggregate $19.9 billion in dollar volume in 2017.  The companies delivered to investors an average total return of 120%.

The #1 ranked company was Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), an open-ended trust that is invested exclusively in bitcoin and derives its value solely from the price of bitcoin. The top performing International company ranked at #2 was Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ARREF). Twenty-one regional and community banks were included in this year's list. Nine companies from last year's ranking remained on the list in 2018:

The 2018 OTCQX Best 50 Companies are:

Rank

Company

Symbol

1

Bitcoin Investment Trust

GBTC

2

Amerigo Resources Ltd.

ARREF

3

Novo Resources Corp.

NSRPF

4

Village Farms International Inc.

VFFIF

5

Mission Valley Bancorp

MVLY

6

Immunovaccine Inc.

IMMVF

7

Kroton Educacional SA

KROTY

8

CIBT Education Group, Inc.

MBAIF

9

First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc.

FWVB

10

First Colebrook Bancorp, Inc.

FCNH

11

First Resource Bank (Exton, PA)

FRSB

12

OurPet's Company

OPCO

13

F & M Bank Corp.

FMBM

14

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

BHWB

15

PBB Bancorp

PBCA

16

Excelsior Mining Corp.

EXMGF

17

Critical Elements Corp.

CRECF

18

Estacio Participacoes S.A.

ECPCY

19

Prime Meridian Holding Co.

PMHG

20

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

ONCYF

21

Corvus Gold Inc.

CORVF

22

Nemaska Lithium Inc.

NMKEF

23

Mason Graphite Inc.

MGPHF

24

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

IVPAF

25

Starpharma Holdings Ltd.

SPHRY, SPHRF

26

Commencement Bank (WA)

CBWA

27

Parkway Acquisition Corp

PKKW

28

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc.

MHGU

29

Royal Financial, Inc.

RYFL

30

Columbus Gold Corp.

CBGDF

31

Northern Graphite Corp.

NGPHF

32

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DLAKY,DLAKF

33

Suncrest Bank (Visalia, CA)

SBKK

34

Coastal Banking Company, Inc.

CBCO

35

Repro Med Systems, Inc.

REPR

36

FVCBankcorp, Inc.

FVCB

37

BNP Paribas

BNPQY,BNPQF

38

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc.

KTYB

39

Air Canada

ACDVF

40

Riverview Financial Corp.

RIVE

41

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

VABK

42

Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

KTHN

43

OmniComm Systems, Inc.

OMCM

44

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.

RCKXF

45

Freedom Bank of Virginia (Fairfax)

FDVA

46

Amazing Energy Oil & Gas Co.

AMAZ

47

FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

FNCB

48

Metso Corporation

MXCYY

49

First Priority Financial Corp.

FPBK

50

Smith-Midland Corp.

SMID

OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to the 367 companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2017 to determine which companies would qualify for the 2018 OTCQX Best 50:

  • traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2016
  • closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2017
  • closing share price on December 31, 2017, greater than on December 31, 2016
  • traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2017
  • not a "penny stock" on December 31, 2017, as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
  • member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2017.

For more detail on the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://bit.ly/OTCQX-best50-2018

OTC Markets Group Inc. stock trades on the OTCQX Best Market, however the company removed itself from the ranking.  OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only.  Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company.  Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. 

About OTC Markets Group Inc. 
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. 

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

 

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-the-2018-otcqx-best-50-300586829.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


