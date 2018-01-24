Rock Tech Samples 1.38% Li2O over 2.5 metres in Channels

VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2018 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from the recent trenching and channel sampling program at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada.

This program targeted areas located adjacent to the main resource zone of the Georgia Lake property, an area that hosts an NI 43-101 indicated resource of 2.47 million tonnes grading 1.11% lithium oxide ("Li2O") and an inferred resource of 2.50 million tonnes grading 0.98% Li2O.

The samples were collected from eleven (11) trenches completed on and in the area around mapped pegmatites located adjacent to the Nama Creek main resource zone. Trenching uncovered at least four pegmatite dykes in the region. An additional lithium-bearing pegmatite dyke, in an oblique (NW-SE trending) orientation, was observed in this area and sampled in channels NC-CH-17-09 and NC-CH-17-11.

"Samples from channels 9 and 11 show encouraging grades at 1.38% lithium oxide and 1.09% lithium oxide, respectively," said Martin Stephan, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech. "This pegmatite dyke has a different orientation than those found at the main resource zone and further work will help determine whether this represents a splay and local, minor direction change or whether this represents a new, separate cross-cutting lithium-bearing pegmatite dyke."

Mr. Stephan continued, "The results from channels 4 through 8, averaging up to 1.31% lithium oxide, show the continuation of lithium mineralization near the main resource zone. Further investigation will determine whether these results show the presence of one or more new lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes or whether they represent the continuation of portions of our resource that were previously modelled as not extending up to the surface."

The following table contains the channel sample assay results:











Channel Grade (% Li 2 O) Length (m) From (m) To (m) NC-CH-17-04 0.76 2.05 0.75 2.80 NC-CH-17-05 0.71 0.82 1.10 1.92 NC-CH-17-06 0.29 2.20 0.00 2.20 NC-CH-17-07 0.95 2.00 0.80 2.80 NC-CH-17-08 1.31 1.90 1.50 3.40 NC-CH-17-09 1.38 2.50 0.70 3.20 NC-CH-17-10 0.48 1.20 1.50 2.70 NC-CH-17-11 1.09 1.00 0.70 1.70

Three of channels completed to the southwest, 12, 13 and 14, did not return significant lithium oxide grades.

All samples were analyzed by Actlabs, an ISO 9001:2008 certified analytical laboratory located in Geraldton, Ontario.

The field program will be carried out by Pleson Geoscience, an exploration consulting company dedicated to providing its clients with experienced personnel and efficient services. The company's focus is on low-impact, high resolution data collection from grass-roots prospecting to preliminary economic evaluations.

All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Locke B. Goldsmith, P.Eng., P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person to Rock Tech.

About Rock Tech Lithium:

Rock Tech Lithium is an exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring properties in the field of lithium and other selected battery metals.

Rock Tech is the only exploration company in the Georgia Lake region with an NI 43-101 resource estimate. The resource estimate shows an indicated resource estimate of 3.19 million tonnes grading 1.10% lithium oxide in addition to an inferred resource estimate of 6.31 million tonnes grading 1.00% lithium oxide. Further, the Company has completed metallurgical testing on a bulk sample demonstrating the ability to produce both a high-grade spodumene concentrate and battery-grade lithium carbonate ("Li2CO3"). The spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the Georgia Lake area were originally discovered in 1955.

