Columbus Gold Named to 2018 OTCQX Best 50

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX:CGT) (OTCQX:CBGDF) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2018 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.



"Columbus is pleased to be included among the best-performing stocks on the OTCQX Best Market,” said Robert Giustra, Chairman of Columbus. “This achievement reflects Columbus’ numerous accomplishments in 2017, including the filing of a positive Bankable Feasibility Study for the Montagne d'Or gold deposit and the progress achieved in the spin-out of Columbus’ U.S. subsidiary Allegiant Gold Ltd."

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2017.

Click the link below for the complete 2018 OTCQX Best 50 ranking:

www.columbusgold.com/i/nr/2018-01-24-otcqx50.pdf

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

About Columbus Gold

Columbus is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France, and in Nevada. Columbus holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d'Or was filed in May 2017 and the permitting process is currently underway. In Nevada, Columbus' 100% owned subsidiary Allegiant Gold Ltd., controls 14 projects, including its flagship project, Eastside. Drilling is underway at the Eastside gold project and drill assays from the Bolo project are pending. Columbus plans to complete the spin-out and listing of Allegiant on the TSX Venture Exchange in January 2018.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Robert F. Giustra

Chairman

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

(604) 634-0970 or

1-888-818-1364

info@columbusgold.com

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including, without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward--looking statements"), including but not limited to Columbus’ plans to spin-out its subsidiary Allegiant Gold Ltd., which is intended to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including that the spin-out may not be completed as planned or at all due to failure to obtain regulatory or TSX-V approval. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including, without limitation, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of required approvals and continued availability of capital and financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Columbus undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.