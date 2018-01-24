Orefinders Joins IAMGOLD & Young Mining Professionals to Establish the YMP Scholarship Fund for Canadian Mining Students

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2018 /CNW/ - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is proud to announce that it has joined Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") and IAMGold Corp. ("IAMGOLD") to establish the YMP Scholarship Fund.

The YMP Scholarship Fund has been created to attract young Canadians to the mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences and mining engineering. The Fund will help students who have demonstrated superior leadership, determination and an entrepreneurial spirit towards pursuing a career in mining. Orefinders is delighted to support an initiative that will encourage talented and resourceful young professionals to become Canada's next generation of mining leaders.

Commented Stephen Stewart, CEO of Orefinders, "Orefinders is proud to support all Canadians, specifically its Indigenous youth who will be the next generation of mining leaders. This YMP Scholarship program is a great way to encourage young people's interest in our industry. Mining needs sustainability on so many levels. Our most important resource is not the ore in the ground, it's the people who find and develop these resources. Undoubtedly sustainability at the people level is the most important aspect of our business. We tip our hat to the YMP team and to IAMGOLD for its support alongside Orefinders."

For the 2018/19 academic year, a total of C$12,000 will be awarded through three individual and equal scholarships of C$4,000. The three scholarships aim to represent the industry's increasingly diverse workforce and will be awarded to one female, one male and one member of Canada's Indigenous community.

These scholarships have been made possible through a commitment by Orefinders to fund the 2018 Canadian Indigenous YMP Scholarship, while IAMGOLD will fund both the female and male 2018 YMP Scholarships.

Scholarships will be awarded to students enrolled in an earth sciences or mining engineering program for the 2018/2019 academic year at a Canadian university and who are pursuing a career in the mining industry.

How to Apply for the YMP Scholarship:

For full details on how to apply, please visit www.youngminingprofessionals.com/scholarships.

Applicants will be considered based on their academic achievement, as well as their submission demonstrating their creativity, innovative ideas and commitment to a career in mining. Applicants will be required to demonstrate their originality and passion towards Canada's mining industry through submissions on Instagram and Twitter. A strong entrepreneurial spirit is needed in Canada's mining industry, and these scholarships recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies.

Scholarship application packages must be completed and submitted by April 30, 2018. The three recipients will be announced by May 31st, 2018.

About Orefinders Resources

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company which is focussed exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Orefinders owns 100% of its two flagship assets the Mirado Mine near Kirkland Lake and Knight Project, near Gowganda which is approximately 100km west of Cobalt, Ontario. Orefinders is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

About Young Mining Professionals

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals based in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Canada and in London, United Kingdom, that shares the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our four chapters have over 1,500 followers including a diverse mix of young mining professionals with a wide variety of skills and education. Our followers are typically well-educated and experienced individuals under the age of 40.

YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

For more information on YMP, the four chapters, the YMP Awards, YMP events and Career Connect, please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at info@youngminingprofessionals.com.

