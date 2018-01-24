IAMGOLD Joins Young Mining Professionals & Orefinders Resources Inc. to Establish YMP Scholarship Fund in Exploration and Mining

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2018 /CNW/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") is proud to announce that it has joined Young Mining Professionals ("YMP") and Orefinders Resources Inc. to establish the YMP Scholarship Fund (the "Fund") in exploration and mining.

The YMP Scholarship Fund has been created to attract young Canadians to the exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences and mining engineering. The Fund will help students who have demonstrated superior leadership, determination and an entrepreneurial spirit towards the mining industry. IAMGOLD is delighted to support an initiative that will encourage talented and resourceful young professionals to become Canada's next generation of mining leaders.

"IAMGOLD is proud to support the YMP Scholarship Fund as part of the development of the next generation of decision-makers in Canada's mining sector," said Steve Letwin, President and CEO of IAMGOLD. "Ensuring Canada's youth are equipped with the tools necessary to succeed and drive the responsible management of our mineral resources is an essential long-term investment. In particular, we are excited by the opportunity to help support and encourage young women and Indigenous youth to become leaders in this industry. We expect the Fund to grow significantly moving forward, and invite all of Canada's miners to join us in supporting the development of this initiative."

For the 2018/19 academic year, a total of C$12,000 will be awarded through three individual scholarships of C$4,000. The scholarships aim to represent the industry's increasingly diverse workforce and will be awarded to one female, one male and one member of Canada's Indigenous community.

These scholarships have been made possible through a commitment by IAMGOLD and Orefinders Resources. IAMGOLD will fund both the female and male 2018 YMP Scholarships, while Orefinders Resources will fund the 2018 Canadian Indigenous YMP Scholarship.

Scholarships will be awarded to students enrolled in an earth sciences or mining engineering programme for the 2018/2019 academic year at a Canadian university and who are pursuing a career in the mining industry.

How to Apply for the YMP Scholarship:

Applicants will be considered based on their academic achievement, as well as their submission demonstrating their creativity, innovative ideas and commitment to a career in mining. Applicants will be required to also demonstrate their originality and passion towards Canada's mining industry through submissions on Instagram and Twitter. A strong entrepreneurial spirit is needed in Canada's exploration and mining industries, and these scholarships recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies.

Scholarship application packages must be completed and submitted by April 30, 2018. The three recipients will be announced by May 31st, 2018.

For full details on how to apply, please visit www.youngminingprofessionals.com/scholarships.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

About YMP

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals based in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Canada and in London, United Kingdom, that shares the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our four chapters have over 1,500 followers including a diverse mix of young mining professionals with a wide variety of skills and education. Our followers are typically well-educated and experienced individuals under the age of 40.

YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

For more information on YMP, the four chapters, the YMP Awards, YMP events and Career Connect, please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at info@youngminingprofessionals.com.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx

