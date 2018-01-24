Macarthur Minerals Appoints Andrew Haythorpe to Lithium and Gold Technical Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V:MMS) (the “Company” or “Macarthur Minerals”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Haythorpe as Technical Adviser to support the development of the Company’s hard rock lithium and gold projects in Western Australia and lithium brine project in Nevada, USA. Mr Haythorpe will provide technical and geological support to the Company’s management and board for the exploration and development of its lithium and gold projects.



CSA Global Pty Ltd will continue to provide independent technical advice to the Company’s board for the development of its lithium and gold projects.

Andrew Haythorpe BSc (Hons)

Andrew has 30 years’ experience in geology, funds management and has been a Director and Chairman of a number of TSX and ASX listed companies. Andrew will provide a valuable depth of knowledge in lithium and gold exploration and development to the Company. Andrew will be actively managing the current non-ferrous Projects and identifying new projects for the Company with an initial emphasis on lithium, gold and other projects.

Since 1999, Andrew has been involved in over A$300 million of mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings in mining and technology companies listed on the TSX and ASX. He has served as Managing Director of three companies, Chairman on six and Non-Executive Director of several others.

Prior to 1999, he was a Fund Manager and Analyst at Bankers Trust, which grew to have over A$40 billion in Funds under Management, managing the Global Energy and Resources Fund. Andrew gained his initial experience as an analyst at Suncorp (now a Top 20 ASX listed Company with some A$96 billion in assets) and following that at County Natwest and Hartley Poynton where he later became a Director.

Andrew has a Bachelor of Science (Hons1) from the James Cook University, Australia and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD) and a Fellow of the Australian Minerals Institute (FAusIMM).

Dr Dean Carter BSc (Hons1), PhD

Dr Dean Carter who is Macarthur Minerals’ General Manager will utilize Andrew’s capabilities to advance the exploration of the significant portfolio of hard rock lithium, conglomerate gold and gold portfolio in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and lithium brine portfolio in Nevada, USA. Dean has worked for the Company for over six years and played a key role in development of the Company’s iron ore projects including obtaining State and Federal Government environmental approval.

Dean is a scientist with more than 15 years’ experience in environmental research and managing the regulatory approval of mining and infrastructure projects in various commodities including iron ore, lithium, gold, coal and nickel. He has been involved in all aspects of project development from exploration, feasibility, construction and production. He has experience in project management including study planning and budgeting, land acquisition, native title negotiation, logistics pathways and government relations.

Dean has a Bachelor of Science (Hons1) from the University of Wollongong and a PhD from the University of New England.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade gold and lithium. Macarthur Minerals has significant gold, lithium and iron ore exploration interests in Australia and Nevada. Macarthur Minerals has two iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project and the Moonshine magnetite project.

