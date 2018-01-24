Orford Completes Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2018 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSX-V: ORM) is pleased to report it has completed the hard dollar unit portion of its previously announced (see Orford news releases dated December 7, 2017 and December 29, 2107) non-brokered private placement financing. 1,294,872 units of the company were issued at a price of $0.39 per unit for gross proceeds of $505,000. The units are comprised of one common share and one half common share purchase warrant with a 2 year term and a strike price of $0.60 per common share with an accelerator if at or greater than $1.00 for greater than 20 trading days.

The proceeds of the financings will be used by Orford to continue the exploration of the Qiqavik project in Northern Quebec and to explore the company's Carolina projects as well as for general corporate purposes. The Qiqavik project represents a new gold discovery in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. Orford is currently completing a program of ground geophysics, trenching and geological mapping on its Carolina projects, Jones-Keystone-Loflin and Landrum-Faulkner.

Orford also reports that it has agreed to issue shares to a certain service provider in settlement of an aggregate of $169,500 payable for services provided in connection with the company's going-public transaction (which closed in the fourth quarter of 2017). An aggregate of 434,615 Orford common shares are to be issued at an issue price of $0.39 per common share.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec and the Carolina Gold Belt in United States. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 70,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec and properties in the U.S. Carolina Gold Belt. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

