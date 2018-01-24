Everton Resources Inc. Announces Results of Chapais Drill Program in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Ottawa, Ontario / The Newswire / January 24, 2018 - Everton Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Everton") (TSX-V: EVR) and Albert Mining Inc. (TSX-V: AIIM) are pleased to announce results from their recent drilling campaign on the Chapais property which is situated immediately west of the Springer Copper Mine at Chapais, Quebec.

The drilling tested copper targets generated by Albert Mining's proprietary CARDS 2D (Computer Aided Resources Detection System) system: The first hole (CHA-17-10) investigated Target A located at the hinge of a large fold which mimics the structural context at the nearby (3 km) Springer Mine. The two other holes (CHA-17-11 and CHA-17-12) were positioned on Target C located two kilometers to the northwest (Table 1). The core was logged by visual description and spot-checked for multi-elements by portable XRF. Selected core segments 0.5 to 1 meter in length were split and submitted to ALS Minerals for gold determination by Fire-Assay with AA finish, and for other elements by ICP-MS after partial digestion by aqua regia.

Table 1. Drill hole data.

Hole Longitude Latitude Azm Dip Length id (WGS 1984) (?) (?) (m) CHA-17-10 74? 52' 40'' W 49? 48' 05'' N 178 -50 197 CHA-17-11 74? 54' 07'' W 49? 48' 40'' N 170 -50 237 CHA-17-12 74? 54' 07'' W 49? 48' 40'' N 340 -50 237 total 671

The first hole intersected two one meter-thick (along core axis) mineralized zones assaying 1.61% Zn; and 1.74% Zn, and 0.59% Cu, respectively from 158.4 m to 159.4 m and 190.3 m to 191.3 m. These Zn - Cu values are associated with sulfidic and graphitic horizons in intensely folded fine-grained sediments of the Blondeau Fm. which locally shows a high zinc background (1000 - 2000 ppm). The first hole returned slightly anomalous gold values of 0.142 g/t Au over 1 m and 0.128 g/t Au over 0.5 m (along core axis), associated with semi massive sulfides. In the two last holes, pyroxenitewas observed to alternate with metasediments and volcanic flows of ultramafic affinities.

In addition to base metals, the Chapais property offers a strong potential for gold as exemplified by an historical reverse circulation drill hole that returned 6.29 g/t Au from a till sample (GM46158).

The scientific and technical content of this release was approved by Remi Charbonneau, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

About Everton Resources Inc.

Everton is an exploration company with concessions in the Dominican Republic adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo Mine, owned by the world's two largest gold mining companies, Barrick Gold Corp. (60%) in partnership with Goldcorp Inc. (40%) ("Goldcorp"). Everton also holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit.

