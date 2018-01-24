Albert Mining Inc. Announces Results of Chapais Drill Program in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Ottawa, Ontario / The Newswire / January 24, 2018 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert") (TSX-V: AIIM), a mining exploration company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques in the mining sector, and Everton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: EVR) are pleased to announce results from their recent drilling campaign on the Chapais property which is situated immediately west of the Springer Copper Mine at Chapais, Quebec.

The drilling tested copper targets generated by Albert Mining's proprietary CARDS 2D (Computer Aided Resources Detection System) system: The first hole (CHA-17-10) investigated Target A located at the hinge of a large fold which mimics the structural context at the nearby (3 km) Springer Mine. The two other holes (CHA-17-11 and CHA-17-12) were positioned on Target C located two kilometers to the northwest (Table 1). The core was logged by visual description and spot-checked for multi-elements by portable XRF. Selected core segments 0.5 to 1 meter in length were split and submitted to ALS Minerals for gold determination by Fire-Assay with AA finish, and for other elements by ICP-MS after partial digestion by aqua regia.

Table 1. Drill hole data.

Hole Longitude Latitude Azm Dip Length id (WGS 1984) (?) (?) (m) CHA-17-10 74? 52' 40'' W 49? 48' 05'' N 178 -50 197 CHA-17-11 74? 54' 07'' W 49? 48' 40'' N 170 -50 237 CHA-17-12 74? 54' 07'' W 49? 48' 40'' N 340 -50 237 total 671

The first hole intersected two one meter-thick (along core axis) mineralized zones assaying 1.61% Zn; and 1.74% Zn, and 0.59% Cu, respectively from 158.4 m to 159.4 m and 190.3 m to 191.3 m. These Zn - Cu values are associated with sulfidic and graphitic horizons in intensely folded fine-grained sediments of the Blondeau Fm. which locally shows a high zinc background (1000 - 2000 ppm). The first hole returned slightly anomalous gold values of 0.142 g/t Au over 1 m and 0.128 g/t Au over 0.5 m (along core axis), associated with semi massive sulfides. In the two last holes, pyroxenitewas observed to alternate with metasediments and volcanic flows of ultramafic affinities.

In addition to base metals, the Chapais property offers a strong potential for gold as exemplified by an historical reverse circulation drill hole that returned 6.29 g/t Au from a till sample (GM46158).

The scientific and technical content of this release was approved by Remi Charbonneau, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

To quote Mr. Michel Fontaine, President & CEO of Albert Mining; "The encouraging results obtained from the short drilling campaign on the Chapais property will be followed by detailed IP geophysic surveying and additional till sampling".

About Albert Mining Inc.

Albert is a junior mining exploration company with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and diamond properties in Quebec. Albert also recently acquired all assets from DIAGNOS Inc.'s mining division, including the Computer Aided Resources Detection System ("CARDS"). Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fontaine

President and CEO of Albert Mining Inc.

Telephone: 514-994-5843

Fax: 613-422-0773

Email: michel@albertmining.com

Website: www.albertmining.com

