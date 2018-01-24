Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2017

16:30 Uhr  |  Globenewswire Europe

Yara International ASA fourth quarter 2017 results will be released on Thursday 8 February 2018. The results will be available at www.yara.com from 06:00 CET.

The results will be included in the Capital Markets Day presentation at 08:00 CET, link to invitation: http://yara.com/doc/270411_2018-01-08%20CMD%20Invitation.pdf
The presentation will be held in English, and will be webcast at www.yara.com.

A conference call will be held at 16:00 CET the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara's management.

Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:
http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/3873208

1. Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID.
2. Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email the day prior to the event.
3. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive Operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8 February 19:00 until 22 March 19:00 CET. Please use the Dial-in Numbers listed below and Conference ID 3873208:
Norway:          80016534
UK FreeCall:   08009531533
USA:               1(866)247 4222
International:   44(0)1452 55 0000


Yours faithfully
for Yara International ASA

Thor Giæver
Head of Investor Relations


About Yara

Yara's knowledge, products and solutions grow farmers', distributors' and industrial customers' businesses profitably and responsibly, while protecting the earth's resources, food and environment.

Our fertilizers, crop nutrition programs and technologies increase yields, improve product quality and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. Our industrial and environmental solutions improve air quality by reducing emissions from industry and transportation, and serve as key ingredients in the production of a wide range of goods. We foster a culture that promotes the safety of our employees, contractors and societies.

Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, today Yara has a worldwide presence, with more than 15,000 employees and sales to about 160 countries.
www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Yara International ASA via Globenewswire

