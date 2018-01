Claim Post Grants Share Options

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claim Post Resources Inc. (TSX-V:CPS) ("Claim Post" or the "Company") has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 7,800,000 common shares of Claim Post at an exercise price of $0.085 per share until January 24, 2021. 1,800,000 options were granted to the Company's Executive Chairman and Interim President and 1,500,000 options were granted to each of the other directors. The options are exercisable over a 3 year period ending January 24, 2021, with one-third of the options vesting immediately, one-third vesting on the first anniversary date of the grant, and one-third on the second anniversary date of the grant.



Claim Post is a publicly traded, Canadian based growth oriented energy services company currently focused on its high quality frac sand deposit located in Seymourville, Manitoba. Claim Post currently has 131,224,707 shares issued and outstanding and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CPS-V.

