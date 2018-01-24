Reunion Gold Announces Appointment of New Directors and Grant of Stock Options

LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2018) - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:RGD) (the "Company" or "Reunion") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Catherine Stevens and Mr. Robert Leckie to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Catherine Stevens has been a consultant since 1997, working primarily with the mining, oil & gas and hydropower sectors, and with multi-laterals including the World Bank, International Finance Corporation, and the InterAmerican and African Development Banks. An expert in international standards in sustainability and social performance, she has supported clients in the review, development and implementation of corporate social responsibility and sustainability strategies, the development of processes, tools and guidelines, the design of strategic community investment programs, stakeholder engagement and other aspects of environmental and social performance, including project finance. She is an experienced facilitator and trainer. Ms. Stevens has a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University, John F Kennedy School of Government, and a Master of Arts from St Catharine's College, Cambridge. She brings to the Company a solid experience in Sustainable Development with a broad background in international development, corporate social responsibility, public policy and communications in the public, private and non-profit sectors.

Robert Leckie is currently Vice-President of Dundee Resources Ltd., where he is responsible for identifying and developing investment opportunities. Mr. Leckie is a graduate of Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Previously Mr. Leckie worked in corporate finance at a Toronto boutique, served as a Managing Director of Dundee Acquisition Ltd., and has sat on the board of various public and private companies including True North Nickel Inc., Minexco Petroleum, Brionor Resources Ltd., and Focused Capital II Corp. Additionally, he is currently acting CEO of AgriMarine Holdings Inc.

Dundee Resources Limited is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation and a long-time shareholder of the Company. As part of their participation in the September 2017 private placement, the Company granted to Dundee participation rights to maintain its equity ownership level in Reunion in future equity financings as well as the right to nominate one director to the Board of the Company for so long as Dundee holds an interest of not less than 10% of Reunion's issued and outstanding common shares. Mr. Leckie is that nominee. As of today, Dundee holds 16.5% of the Company's common shares.

"We are delighted that Catherine and Robert are joining the Board of Reunion, bringing new skills, ideas and experience to the Board", said David Fennell, Chairman of Reunion.

With these two appointments, the Board of Reunion is now composed of eight directors namely, Leanne Baker, Elaine Bennett, David Fennell, Réjean Gourde, Vijay Kirpalani, Robert Leckie, Peter Nixon and Catherine Stevens.

The Company also announces that it has approved the grant of an option to each new director to acquire 300,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.16 and will be vesting over a period of two years.

The appointment of Ms. Stevens and Mr. Leckie as well as the grant of stock options are subject to regulatory approval.

About Reunion

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company has 319,916,587 common shares issued and outstanding. More information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.reuniongold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

