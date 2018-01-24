Titan Announces Management Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corp. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX:TI) announced it has appointed Michael McClelland as Chief Financial Officer and Jacqueline Allison as Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis.



Mr. McClelland is a chartered professional accountant and is currently Chief Financial Officer of Bisha Mining Share Company, an operating subsidiary of Nevsun Resources Ltd. Previously, he was with Goldcorp Inc. as the Mine General Manager at Wharf Resources (now owned by Coeur Mining), and before that was Director of Finance, Canada and USA. Mr. McClelland started his career at KPMG LLP as a Senior Accountant with the mining group.

Mr. McClelland will join the Company in March 2018. In the interim, Paul Ireland, who was previously Chief Financial Officer for both Arizona Mining Inc. and NewCastle Gold Ltd., has been named acting Chief Financial Officer.

Titan has also appointed Jacqueline Allison as Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis, effective immediately. Ms. Allison is a Chartered Financial Analyst and PhD of Mineral Economics. Prior to joining Titan, she was Vice President, Investor Relations for Dominion Diamond Corp., and Director, Investor Relations for Hudbay Minerals. Previously, she served as Vice President and Research Director, Fundamental Equities for BMO Asset Management, and Vice President, Canadian Equities for Natcan Investment Management.

“Michael’s extensive experience in the finance and operations areas will be invaluable to the Empire State Mine operation and Jackie’s vast experience in capital markets and investor relations is underpinned by a deep technical background in geology,” said Richard Warke, President and CEO. “Both will be strong additions to our organization as we execute on our growth strategy.”

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is a Canadian-based zinc exploration and development company with its principal asset being the Empire State Mine in the State of New York. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.

