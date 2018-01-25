Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) ("LPI" or "the Company") is pleased to submit this Quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 31 December 2017.HIGHLIGHTS- Outstanding economic outcomes announced from the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Maricunga Lithium Brine project in northern Chile. These included an ungeared IRR of 23.4% and a project NPV of US$1.05 billion before tax, at an 8% discount rate and based on a project life of 20 years.- Forecast project operating costs would place Maricunga among the most efficient global lithium producers, with lithium carbonate production costs of US$2,938 per tonne FOB, reducing to US$2,635/t with credits from a potassium chloride fertiliser (KCl) by-product.- Process test work for Maricunga continues, with final results of the first LCE production pending, using expert equipment suppliers Veolia and GEA to optimise the lithium extraction process.- Site visits to Maricunga were conducted with several groups of investment analysts. Canaccord, Sprott Asset Management and other analysts now cover LPI as progress is made towards completing a feasibility study due in Q3 2018.- A non-binding MOU with Chinese motor vehicle manufacturer Sichuan Fulin Industrial Group Co Ltd (Fulin) has been executed for potential project equity participation and off-take agreement. A technical and legal due diligence process has been conducted by Fulin which was completed in January 2018. Further discussions are to be held in February 2018.- LPI's and MSB's boards have approved advancing the project to a Definitive Feasibility Study.- The company successfully raised A$35.6 million. This comprised a heavily over-subscribed A$15m offering to new institutional, existing and sophisticated investors fully underwritten by Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited, in conjunction with a fully underwritten placement of approximately A$20.6m via the exercise and underwriting of the listed LPIO options which had an exercise price of A$0.55 each.- A contract was finalised with Centenario Lithium Limited to buy the Centenario lithium project in Argentina for A$4 million in cash. The sale included a 1.5% gross royalty on future production to LPI. An initial A$1 million has been received, with the balance to be paid at completion of the transaction on or before 30 April 2018. The purchaser may elect to pay the balance in a combination of cash and shares, which will attract a A$250,000 premium on the total purchase price to total A$4.25 million.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KV92XVAA





About Lithium Power International Ltd:



Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.



LPI has a well known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production.



The regions that LPI is currently focussed on are:



1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – On 13th September 2016, Lithium Power announced the creation of a new JV to develop the world-class Maricunga lithium brine deposit in northern Chile.



2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has one granted exploration tenement and two pending exploration applications covering 203km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is at Pilgangoora-Houston Creek is 2-3km west of the Pilbara Minerals (PLS.ASX) and Altura Mining (AJM.ASX) lithium deposits.



3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned & operated by Tianqi/Talison.



4. Centenario (Argentina) –Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of 6 granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the 6 granted tenements cover an area of 61.52km2. In addition, there is 1 further tenement in the grant review stage.



With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenement which is the subject of review by the Argentinian mining authorities).





