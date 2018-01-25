Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Alt Resources Ltd (ASX:ARS) Program of Works Submitted for Resource Drilling at Bottle Creek

01:56 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Canberra, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Alt Resources (ASX:ARS) (Alt, or the Company) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has submitted a Program of Works (POW) Application for approval by the WA Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) for planned resource drilling at the Bottle Creek Gold Project near Menzies, WA (see Figure 1 in link below).

Key Points

- 8,000m RC resource drilling planned for the Emu Deposit, Bottle Creek

- Plan of Works application submitted to the WA Govt

- Program scheduled to commence in March 2018

- Program to undertake approximately 91 resource drillholes

- Validation of historical drillholes to be undertaken

- Resource modelling will commence on completion of the resource drilling program

The Company will undertake a minimum of 8,000m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the previously un-mined Emu deposit to validate historical intercepts, increase confidence in historical data and expand the known zones of mineralisation immediately along strike. Grades up to 34.2 g/t Au were reported from historical drilling (see Note 1 below), alongside broad, consistent intercepts such as 38m @ 3.6 g/t Au. Reported intercepts are shallow, hosted within an ~80m deep lateritic zone.

Drilling is scheduled to commence in March 2018, and will be phased to progressively bring the Bottle Creek resource into JORC compliance, beginning with the Emu deposit. The second phase of activity will include close-spaced resource drilling at the Southwark deposit (POW currently in preparation), 3km north of the VB pit (see Figure 2 in link below).

Alt entered into a legally binding Option to Purchase Agreement in November 2017 to acquire 100% of the Bottle Creek Gold Mine (see Note 2 below).

Notes:

1 See ARS Announcement, 22nd November, 2017; http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D5NQHG4E

2 See ARS Announcement, 8th November, 2017; http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QCE95126

To view figures, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1S9FEB10



About Alt Resources Ltd:

Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an ASX-listed resources company currently focussed on exploration and development of its Western Australian and NSW based precious and base metals projects including the Bottle Creek Gold Mine, the Mt Roberts gold project, the Paupong IRG mineral system and the Myalla massive sulphide project. Alt is strategically expanding its portfolio of assets in Australia with a mandate to become a gold producer generating increased shareholder value.



Source:

Alt Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Alt Resources Ltd. T: 1300-66-00-01 M: +61-406-069-243 E: info@altresources.com.au www.altresources.com.au


Alt Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.altresources.com.au


