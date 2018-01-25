Core Exploration Ltd (ASX:CXO) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report 31 December 2017

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) ("Core" or "Company") is pleased to present its Quarterly activities report for the Period ended 31 December 2017.HighlightsDuring the reporting period Core:Entered into a binding Offtake Agreement, a conditional US$20 million Prepayment Agreement and a $2m Placement for its 100% Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin in the NT with one of China's largest lithium producers.Lodged a Mineral Lease ("ML") with the Department of Primary Industry and Resources and a Notice of Intent ("NOI") with the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority for the Grants Lithium Project.Successfully completed the acquisition of the Bynoe Lithium Project directly adjacent to Core's Finniss Lithium Project in the NT near Darwin from Liontown Resources Ltd. (ASX:LTR).Drilled wide high grade spodumene intersections at Core's 100% owned high grade BP33 pegmatite.Drilled multiple intersections confirming the potential of the 100%-owned Sandras Prospect to host high-grade spodumene pegmatite.Had a strong cash position of approximately $4.6 million to further its project objectives at the end of the period.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UD922866





Core Exploration Ltd. (ASX:CXO) aims to grow shareholder value through the exploration for and discovery of commercially robust base metal and uranium deposits in South Australia and the Northern Territory. Core Exploration's projects have been carefully acquired in geology which hosts world-class mines and within some of the most prospective geological terrains for base metals and uranium in Australia.







