Alt Resources Ltd.: Quarterly Activities Report December 2017

Canberra - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31st December, 2017.Key Points:- Alt to acquire Bottle Creek Gold Mine, WA- Significant historical intercepts at un-mined Emu and Southwark deposits (Bottle Creek) include:o 14m @ 5.1 g/t Au, including 1m @ 34.2 g/t Auo 38m @ 3.6 g/t Auo 27m @ 4.0 g/t Au, including 3m @ 12.8 g/t Auo 9m @ 4.9 g/t Au, including 2m @ 13.5 g/t Auo 10m @ 5.63 g/t Auo 20m @ 13.0 g/t Au (EOH)o 11m @ 4.7 g/t Au (EOH), including 4m @ 10.8 g/t Auo 10m @ 12.1 g/t Au, including 4m @ 22.5 g/t Auo 16m @ 6.1 g/t Au, including 2m @ 28.0 g/t Au- New gold prospects confirmed at Mt Roberts through greenfields RC drilling- Gold mineralisation up to 9.84 g/t Au intersected at Rum Punch- Significant intercepts are:o 1m @ 9.84 g/t Auo 1m @ 3.05 g/t Auo 2m @ 1.27 g/t Auo 1m @ 1.8 g/t Au- $32,500 granted by the WA Government under the Exploration Incentive Scheme for deep diamond drilling at Mt Roberts- Cobalt mineralisation identified at the Paupong Intrusion-Related Gold Projecto Grades up to 0.12 % Co at Kidman- Relinquishment of the Fiery Creek Joint Venture Agreement with Ironbark Zinc Ltd. OVERVIEWAlt Resources has added a significant asset to its growing portfolio, with the signing of an Option to Purchase Agreement for the Bottle Creek Gold Mine, east of Menzies in WA. Bottle Creek was mined in 1998-1989, producing 90,000 oz Au from two small open pits. Significant in-ground mineralisation remains along strike at Emu and Southwark. Alt plans to conduct extensive RC drilling in 2018 to confirm historical drilling results and bring the Emu and Southwark deposits to JORC-compliant resource status.Return of assay results from the 1,490m RC drilling program completed at Mt Roberts at the end of last Quarter saw values up to 9.84 g/t Au reported at Rum Punch. In addition, several satellite targets were tested, returning promising gold values from Kathleen and Far East.The Company's faith in the prospectivity of the Mount Roberts Gold Project has been further validated by a successful application for drill funding under the WA Government's Exploration Incentive Scheme. Alt has been granted $32,500 for diamond drilling at Mount Roberts.A review of existing data was conducted for the Company's Paupong Intrusion-Related Gold Project in NSW. It was determined from this review that cobalt is a key component of this polymetallic system, with up to 0.12% Co encountered in drilling at the Kidman prospect during 2015-2016.With the focus on other key projects, including the significant commitment to undertake resource drilling at Bottle Creek, the Company has decided to terminate the Fiery Creek Joint Venture and Farm-In Agreement with Ironbark Zinc Ltd. To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EER694M3





About Alt Resources Ltd:



Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an ASX-listed resources company currently focussed on exploration and development of its Western Australian and NSW based precious and base metals projects including the Bottle Creek Gold Mine, the Mt Roberts gold project, the Paupong IRG mineral system and the Myalla massive sulphide project. Alt is strategically expanding its portfolio of assets in Australia with a mandate to become a gold producer generating increased shareholder value.







Contact:



Alt Resources Ltd.

T: 1300-66-00-01

M: +61-406-069-243

E: info@altresources.com.au

www.altresources.com.au

