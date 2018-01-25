ML Gold Begins Geophysics at Stars Project in Central BC

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - ML Gold Corp. (TSXV: MLG) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has mobilized a geophysics crew to the Stars Project. The primary focus of the geophysics program will be to collect detailed airborne magnetic data around the recently drilled "hole 4" (DD18SS004) which intersected significant visible chalcopyrite mineralization over 300 metres (see news release dated January 23, 2018).

Recent drilling has discovered the presence of a large copper zone within a porphyry system occurring in host rocks similar to those associated with the Huckleberry mine to the south of the project. Drill targeting to date has been primarily focused on Induced Polarization ("IP") chargeability and resistivity anomalies. These IP anomalies appear to be associated with a large propylitic halo typified by pyrite mineralization. Recent developments, based on ML Gold's preliminary drilling observations, have shown that there is a copper (chalcopyrite) rich zone within one of the highest chargeable areas, surrounded by a large pyrite halo. Currently there are no distinctions in the chargeability signature between chalcopyrite, pyrite, and the different rock types, as the high chargeability anomaly extends across all.

The new airborne magnetic survey will help interpret the lithological contacts and potentially outline alteration zones associated with the multi-phase mineralizing events observed in recent drilling. This detailed airborne magnetic survey will greatly assist in follow-up drilling around hole 4 which is anticipated to begin in early February.

Adrian Smith, President of ML Gold commented "The speed at which this project is advancing is truly exciting. We believe the addition of detailed airborne magnetic data, paired with the current drilling, will help us pinpoint alteration and mineralization and greatly expand on the total area of mineralization in an immediate follow-up program."

For greater information on this project and to view maps, sections, and additional pictures from the drill holes, please visit the Company's website or follow the URL:

http://www.mlgoldcorp.com/index.php/projects/stars-property

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.mlgoldcorp.com. You may also email info@mlgoldcorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

