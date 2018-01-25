Kerr Mines Comments on Market Activity

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX:KER) (OTC:KERMF) (FRA:7AZ1) (“Kerr” or the “Company”) wishes to comment on the unusual market activity and volatility in the trading of the Company’s securities over the past number of days.

Although it is the Company’s policy to not comment on market rumours or activities, due to numerous shareholder enquiries, the Company confirms that management is unaware of any material changes in its business that would account for the recent market activity.

The Copperstone project is advancing, as expected, with the 2017 drill program having been completed in December 2017 and the Prefeasibility study on track for release in Q1 2018.

About Kerr Mines Inc.

Kerr Mines is a North American gold development and exploration company currently advancing the 100% owned, fully permitted past-producing Copperstone Mine project. Copperstone is a high-grade gold project located along a detachment fault mineral belt in mining-friendly Arizona. The project demonstrates significant upside exploration potential within a 4,775 hectare (11,800 acres) land package that includes a production history of over 500,000 ounces of gold. The Company’s current focus is on maximizing Copperstone’s potential by defining and expanding current resources and strengthening the mine’s economics leading to a production decision.

