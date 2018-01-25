Bankers Cobalt Corp. Announces Closing of $365,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:BANC) (the “Corporation” or “Bankers”) announces the closing of its fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of units of the Corporation (the “Units”) for gross proceeds of CAD $365,000 (the “Financing”). In connection with the closing of the Financing, which was initially announced on January 16, 2018, Bankers issued 663,636 Units at a price of $0.55 per Unit with each Unit comprising of one common share in the capital of the Bankers (the “Shares”) and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at $0.70 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.



The proceeds from the Financing will be used to fund the exploration and development of the Corporation’s mineral concessions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the “DRC”), the acquisition of interests in additional mineral concessions and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Financing.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC. Bankers holds rights to 20 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area in excess of 297 km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have 20 concessions capable of being currently explored and developed. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern Copperbelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is one of the front runners in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.

For further information:

Phone: 604.684.6730

Email: info@bankerscobalt.com

Website: www.bankerscobalt.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of the Corporation, including statements relating to the Corporation’s use of proceeds from the Financing, the exercise of share purchase warrants, the outlook of the Corporation’s business, the Corporation’s intention to acquire additional concessions, the Corporation’s ability to explore and develop the concessions and the results of any development and exploration. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.