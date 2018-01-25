LSC Lithium Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

LSC appoints to the Board of Directors:



Mr. Cheoll Ho Ghim; an experienced Asian Mining Executive

John Hick, Enirgi Group Corporation’s Chairman, to replace Peter Robson

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSC Lithium Corp. (“LSC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LSC) announces the appointment of Mr. Cheoll Ho Ghim and Mr. John Hick to the LSC Board of Directors. LSC also announces the resignation of Mr. Peter Robson as director of the Company. Mr. Hick will serve on the Board as an Enirgi Group Corporation (“Enirgi Group”) nominee pursuant to the relationship agreement between LSC and Enirgi Group, in replacement of Mr. Peter Robson.

“We are pleased to welcome Cheoll Ho and John to the Board of LSC. Both Mr. Ghim and Mr. Hick bring a broad range of experience, knowledge and contacts from the mining industry which will be an excellent addition to the skill set of our Board”, said Mr. Stephen Dattels, Chairman of the Board. “I would like to thank Mr. Robson for his contribution and excellent service to LSC”.

Mr. Ghim is a seasoned senior mining executive with an equity capital markets background in Asia. He has held senior leadership positions within numerous companies in a variety of industries including lithium and solar energy vertical farming. Prior to this, Mr. Ghim spent over 15 years working in the Asian capital markets with a focus on M&A transactions, including working as an investment banker for Deutsche bank, BNP Paribas and STIC Investment Inc. in the Asia region. He has an MBA degree from Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

Mr. Hick has held senior management and/or board of director positions with numerous publicly listed mining and other companies since entering the mining industry in 1981. He also has his own consulting firm to provide consulting services to public and private companies in the areas of corporate restructuring, acquisitions, financing, financial and executive management. He has a Law degree from the University of Ottawa and BA from the University of Toronto.



ABOUT LSC Lithium Corp.:

LSC Lithium has amassed a large portfolio of prospective lithium rich salars and is focused on developing its tenements located in five salars: Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes, Rio Grande, Salinas Grandes, and Jama. All LSC tenements are located in the “Lithium Triangle,” an area at the intersection of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile where the world’s most abundant lithium brine deposits are found. LSC Lithium has a land package portfolio totaling approximately 300,000 hectares, which represents extensive lithium prospective salar holdings in Argentina.

