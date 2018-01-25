First Majestic Prices Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX:FR)(NYSE:AG)(Frankfurt:FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of unsecured convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Company will issue US$150 million aggregate principal amount of Notes (or US$172.5 million aggregate principal amount if the over-allotment option is exercised in full). The Notes will be issued at par value.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund certain costs and expenses associated with the recently announced acquisition of Primero Mining Corp. (“Primero”) and for general corporate purposes and, if the acquisition is not consummated, for general corporate purposes. If the acquisition of Primero is not completed, the Company may, at its option, redeem the Notes.

The Notes will bear cash interest semi-annually at a rate of 1.875% per annum. The initial conversion rate for the Notes will be 104.3297 common shares (“Shares”) per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$9.59 per Share. The initial conversion rate represents a premium of approximately 35% relative to yesterday’s closing sale price of the Shares and is subject to adjustment in certain events.

First Majestic will have the right to redeem the Notes in certain circumstances including, without limitation, non-completion of the acquisition of Primero. Holders will also have the right to require First Majestic to repurchase their Notes upon the occurrence of certain events.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 29, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes, and the Shares into which the Notes are convertible, have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or qualified by a prospectus in Canada. The Notes and the Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Notes will be offered only to “qualified institutional buyers” (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Offers and sales in Canada will be made only pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities laws.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

